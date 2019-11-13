WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 12, 2019
_____
684 FPUS56 KSEW 131102
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
301 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Thursday.
WAZ558-140000-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
301 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance
of through the day. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain at
times after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 55 43 55 / 0 0 10
$$
WAZ559-140000-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
301 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance
of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. South wind to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain
at times after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s.
.MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 54 42 55 / 0 0 10
$$
WAZ507-140000-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
301 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming
northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North wind to 10 mph
becoming southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain late in the
afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the
50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph in the morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the 40s.
.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain
at times after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows
near 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 54 44 55 / 0 0 10
Everett 52 44 53 / 0 0 10
$$
WAZ509-140000-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
301 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North wind
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance
of in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. South
wind to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain at
times after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then cloudy with a chance
of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s.
.MONDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 55 41 57 / 0 0 10
Tacoma 54 40 55 / 0 0 10
$$
WAZ556-140000-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
301 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North wind to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
40s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance
of through the day. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind around 10 mph
becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 56 43 56 / 0 0 10
$$
WAZ555-140000-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
301 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance
of through the day. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 56 43 58 / 0 0 10
Enumclaw 54 42 55 / 0 0 10
North Bend 56 43 58 / 0 0 10
$$
WAZ503-140000-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
301 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast
wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a
slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. Cloudy with a
chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Northeast
wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph
becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 53 42 55 / 0 0 10
Sumas 54 42 55 / 10 0 20
$$
WAZ506-140000-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
301 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the
afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the
50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the
50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid
40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 52 43 52 / 0 0 20
Mount Vernon 55 42 55 / 0 0 10
$$
WAZ001-140000-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
301 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the lower 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North wind to 10 mph
becoming east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the
afternoon. Rain likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
to mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 52 43 52 / 0 0 20
Eastsound 52 45 52 / 10 0 20
$$
WAZ510-140000-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
301 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the
afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the
50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to
a half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to
20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
30 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 53 44 55 / 0 0 10
Port Townsend 52 41 52 / 0 0 20
$$
WAZ511-140000-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
301 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
North wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight
chance of until late afternoon. A slight chance of rain early in
the afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in
the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper
40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 54 39 55 / 0 0 20
$$
WAZ504-140000-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
301 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
Northeast wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Areas of fog after midnight. Lows near 40. North wind to 10 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance
of through the day. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South wind to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 55 39 57 / 0 0 10
Olympia 54 39 56 / 0 0 10
$$
WAZ512-140000-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
301 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. East wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
East wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight chance
of through the day. A slight chance of rain early in the
afternoon. Rain at times late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the 40s. Light wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind
to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then cloudy with a chance
of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s.
$$
WAZ514-140000-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
301 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the lower 40s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the
afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Light
wind.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to west
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance
of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 51 42 51 / 0 0 20
Sequim 52 41 53 / 0 0 20
$$
WAZ515-140000-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
301 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast
wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...A chance of in the morning. A chance of rain until
late afternoon. Rain at times late in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then cloudy with a chance
of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 52 44 53 / 0 0 50
$$
WAZ516-140000-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
301 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. East wind 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...A chance of in the morning. A chance of rain until
late afternoon, then rain at times late in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the
50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then cloudy with a chance
of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 54 43 55 / 0 0 50
$$
WAZ517-140000-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
301 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain early in the afternoon. Rain
at times late in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind
10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 55 45 56 / 0 0 20
$$
WAZ513-140000-
Olympics-
301 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level
near 7000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers and snow after midnight. Snow
level near 5500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet
increasing to 10000 feet in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Snow level near 10000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then cloudy with a chance
of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near 6000 feet.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
5500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 5500 feet decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
4000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 45 39 44 / 0 0 20
$$
WAZ567-140000-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
301 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet increasing
to 8000 feet in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the
afternoon. A chance of rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow
level near 6500 feet in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
6500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 5000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near
5000 feet increasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 9000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then cloudy
with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
5000 feet decreasing to 4000 feet after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 4000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 43 37 46 / 10 0 10
$$
WAZ568-140000-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
301 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet. Afternoon
pass temperatures in the 40s. East wind in the passes around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet. East wind in the passes
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of through the day. Freezing
level near 10500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower
to mid 40s. East wind in the passes around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Light wind in the passes.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind in the
passes around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 5000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near 5500 feet increasing to 7500 feet in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
10000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then cloudy
with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
7000 feet.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then cloudy
with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
5500 feet decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 4000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 47 34 46 / 0 0 0
Stevens Pass 40 32 41 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ569-140000-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
301 AM PST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of through the day.
Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening, then
rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely
in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 5500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near 6000 feet increasing to 9500 feet in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 10000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely
in the afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then cloudy
with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
7500 feet.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near
7000 feet decreasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then cloudy
with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
6000 feet decreasing to 5000 feet after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow level near 4500 feet.
$$
_____
