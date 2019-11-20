WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 19, 2019

785 FPUS56 KSEW 201115

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

315 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

WAZ558-210000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

315 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs near

50. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs near

50. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 51 35 50 / 0 0 0

WAZ559-210000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

315 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50. North

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.

Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.

Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 49 33 49 / 0 0 0

WAZ507-210000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

315 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 50. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind

becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 49 36 49 / 0 0 0

Everett 48 35 48 / 0 0 0

WAZ509-210000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

315 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

near 50. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind 10 to

20 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs near

50. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.

Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 51 33 51 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 50 32 49 / 0 0 0

WAZ556-210000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

315 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs near 50. North wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind to

10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs near 50.

Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.

Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 51 35 51 / 0 0 0

WAZ555-210000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

315 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East

wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 53 34 54 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 50 31 50 / 0 0 0

North Bend 53 32 54 / 0 0 0

WAZ503-210000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

315 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 50. North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Light wind becoming

northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind becoming south 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 50 33 49 / 0 0 0

Sumas 51 33 51 / 0 0 0

WAZ506-210000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

315 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

Light wind becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 48 35 47 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 51 32 50 / 0 0 0

WAZ001-210000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

315 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 50. North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. North wind

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 48 35 48 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 49 38 47 / 0 0 0

WAZ510-210000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

315 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 50. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind

to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind

becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 51 36 50 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 48 33 47 / 0 0 0

WAZ511-210000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

315 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.

South wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 51 30 50 / 0 0 0

WAZ504-210000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

315 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 52 30 51 / 0 0 0

Olympia 51 29 50 / 0 0 0

WAZ512-210000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

315 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East

wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

WAZ514-210000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

315 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 47 34 47 / 0 0 0

Sequim 49 33 48 / 0 0 0

WAZ515-210000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

315 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 49 37 49 / 0 0 0

WAZ516-210000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

315 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 50. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. North wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Northeast wind to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at

times after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 52 34 51 / 0 0 0

WAZ517-210000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

315 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. East wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50. East

wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.

Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 52 37 52 / 0 0 0

WAZ513-210000-

Olympics-

315 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6000 feet

decreasing to 5000 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

2500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 39 31 42 / 0 0 0

WAZ567-210000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

315 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet increasing to

6000 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

2000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 40 29 45 / 0 0 0

WAZ568-210000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

315 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Freezing level near

5500 feet increasing to 7000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon

pass temperatures near 40. East wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10000 feet. East

wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind in the passes

around 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

Southeast wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind in the

passes.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

5000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

2000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 42 26 44 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 37 25 39 / 0 0 0

WAZ569-210000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

315 AM PST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

2500 feet.

