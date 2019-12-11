WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 10, 2019
_____
157 FPUS56 KSEW 111111
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
310 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Thursday.
WAZ558-120000-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
310 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then
rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 49 46 50 / 80 100 90
$$
WAZ559-120000-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
310 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper
30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 48 44 49 / 90 100 90
$$
WAZ507-120000-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
310 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at
times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 49 45 50 / 80 100 90
Everett 47 45 47 / 80 100 90
$$
WAZ509-120000-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
310 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then
rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming
south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 15 to
25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 50 45 50 / 80 100 100
Tacoma 49 44 49 / 80 100 90
$$
WAZ556-120000-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
310 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. Light wind
becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming south 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind
15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
near 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 49 45 50 / 80 100 90
$$
WAZ555-120000-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
310 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then
rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to
20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 50 45 49 / 80 100 100
Enumclaw 48 43 47 / 70 100 90
North Bend 50 43 49 / 80 100 100
$$
WAZ503-120000-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
310 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Windy. Cloudy in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph
increasing to northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 20 to
30 mph becoming south 15 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts to
40 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 48 43 48 / 70 100 90
Sumas 47 42 47 / 80 100 90
$$
WAZ506-120000-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
310 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then rain at times
in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch
likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 20 to
30 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts to
40 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 48 43 48 / 80 100 90
Mount Vernon 50 43 50 / 80 100 90
$$
WAZ001-120000-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
310 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to
30 mph becoming south 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts to
40 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the
afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 49 43 49 / 80 100 70
Eastsound 49 45 49 / 90 100 90
$$
WAZ510-120000-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
310 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then rain at times
in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch
likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 15 to
30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at
times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s to lower 50s. South wind around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 52 45 51 / 80 100 90
Port Townsend 48 41 48 / 80 90 90
$$
WAZ511-120000-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
310 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
North part, south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon. South part, light wind becoming south to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 48 42 49 / 90 100 100
$$
WAZ504-120000-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
310 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to
35 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to
10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 50 43 51 / 90 100 100
Olympia 49 43 49 / 90 100 100
$$
WAZ512-120000-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
310 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs near 50. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain until late afternoon, then rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest
wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
WAZ514-120000-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
310 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Wind variable to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s.
Wind variable to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 46 41 48 / 90 100 90
Sequim 48 40 49 / 70 90 80
$$
WAZ515-120000-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
310 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East
wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain until late afternoon, then rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible
in thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s
to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 47 44 48 / 100 100 100
$$
WAZ516-120000-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
310 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to
20 mph becoming south 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph
with gusts to 40 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain until late afternoon, then rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower
40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 50 43 49 / 100 100 100
$$
WAZ517-120000-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
310 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019
.TODAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs near 50. East wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to
southeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to
45 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain until late afternoon, then rain and a
slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 50 46 51 / 100 100 100
$$
WAZ513-120000-
Olympics-
310 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
9 PM PST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow
accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 2 inches.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Snow may be
heavy at times in the evening. Rainfall amounts one to three
inches possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 2 to
7 inches.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow until late afternoon, then rain, snow
and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Snow
level near 4000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow accumulation near
Hurricane Ridge of 2 to 6 inches. Total snow accumulation near
Hurricane Ridge 4 to 15 inches.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow
level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 3000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 2500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. A
slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
2000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 2000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 2500 feet.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
3000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near 3500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near
3500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 34 32 35 / 90 100 90
$$
WAZ567-120000-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
310 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 AM PST FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
4000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow
accumulation up to 4 inches.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Snow may be
heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.
Snow accumulation of 7 to 14 inches.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Snow may be
heavy at times. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Snow accumulation of 4 to 9 inches. Total snow
accumulation 11 to 27 inches.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow
may be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near 2000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 1500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near 1000 feet.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 2000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 1500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 36 33 35 / 80 100 100
$$
WAZ568-120000-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
310 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 AM PST FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in
the 30s. Light wind in the passes becoming southeast around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Snow may be
heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.
Snow accumulation of 3 to 8 inches. Southeast wind in the passes
around 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Snow may be
heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to
one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 2 to 7 inches. Total snow
accumulation 5 to 17 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the
30s. Southwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Snow
may be heavy at times in the evening. Rainfall amounts a half
inch to one inch possible. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. West wind in
the passes around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near 2500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 2000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 1500 feet
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 1500 feet.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
1000 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 2000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 38 33 37 / 80 100 90
Stevens Pass 33 31 33 / 80 100 100
$$
WAZ569-120000-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
310 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 AM PST FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Snow may be
heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.
Snow accumulation of 6 to 11 inches.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Snow may be
heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to
one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches. Total
snow accumulation 11 to 25 inches.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Snow
may be heavy at times in the evening. Rainfall amounts a half
inch to one inch possible.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near 3000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 1500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 2000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 3000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather