WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 3, 2020
447 FPUS56 KSEW 041201
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
400 AM PST Sat Jan 4 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Sunday.
WAZ558-050000-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
400 AM PST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest
wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South
wind 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 47 42 46 / 90 70 90
WAZ559-050000-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
400 AM PST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers in
the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch
likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to
20 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to
mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 46 40 47 / 80 70 90
WAZ507-050000-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
400 AM PST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, showers. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of
an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind
15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South
wind 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 15 to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south
in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance
of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid
to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 48 42 46 / 80 60 90
Everett 45 42 45 / 80 60 90
WAZ509-050000-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
400 AM PST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind
10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South
wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to
mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 47 41 46 / 90 60 90
Tacoma 46 41 46 / 90 60 80
WAZ556-050000-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
400 AM PST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind
10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to
20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 47 42 46 / 90 70 90
WAZ555-050000-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
400 AM PST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind
10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to
20 mph, except south 20 to 35 mph near gaps in the terrain. Near
gaps in the terrain, gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then
rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 46 42 46 / 100 90 100
Enumclaw 44 39 45 / 90 60 90
North Bend 45 39 46 / 90 70 90
WAZ503-050000-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
400 AM PST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind
15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers
likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely. Lows near 40. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 20 to 30 mph
becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts
a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Highs near 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
near 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow
level near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 40.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 47 41 47 / 90 80 80
Sumas 46 40 45 / 100 80 90
WAZ506-050000-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
400 AM PST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Windy. Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Showers in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts
to 40 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to 45 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
35 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 48 42 47 / 90 80 90
Mount Vernon 48 42 47 / 90 80 90
WAZ001-050000-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
400 AM PST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest
15 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind
10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
Gusts to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind
15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 49 42 48 / 60 60 70
Eastsound 50 44 49 / 80 70 80
WAZ510-050000-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
400 AM PST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain
showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than
a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 15 to
30 mph becoming west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to
40 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south
after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance
of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind
10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then
rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 52 45 51 / 80 70 80
Port Townsend 48 40 47 / 70 60 70
WAZ511-050000-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
400 AM PST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain showers
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.
Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs near 50.
South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows near
40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 47 40 46 / 90 80 90
WAZ504-050000-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
400 AM PST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
west in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain at
times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs near 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows near
40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 48 41 47 / 90 70 90
Olympia 47 41 46 / 90 60 80
WAZ512-050000-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
400 AM PST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts
a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch
to one inch possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain. Rain may be heavy at
times in the morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches
possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs near
50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
WAZ514-050000-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
400 AM PST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon, Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 40. Wind
variable to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph
becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
variable to 10 mph after midnight, Gusts to 25 mph in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 48 39 47 / 90 80 90
Sequim 48 38 46 / 60 60 70
WAZ515-050000-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
400 AM PST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers
and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half
inch to one inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to
25 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.
Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs near 50.
South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rain may be heavy at times after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs near 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 48 41 48 / 100 100 100
WAZ516-050000-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
400 AM PST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Windy. Rain showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 20 to 30 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest
wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 20 to 30 mph after midnight.
Gusts to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 20 to
30 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to
40 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows
in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
southwest after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.
Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs near 50.
South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 15 to 30 mph in the
afternoon, Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rain may be heavy at times in
the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Showers likely. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 48 40 48 / 100 100 100
WAZ517-050000-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
400 AM PST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Windy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
50s. West wind 20 to 30 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Gusts to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, showers. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 15 to
25 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts to
35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to
25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to
20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain. Rain may be
heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts one to three
inches possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the
evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times
in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.
Highs near 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 49 43 49 / 90 100 100
WAZ513-050000-
Olympics-
400 AM PST Sat Jan 4 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers, snow showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near
2500 feet. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 2 to
3 inches.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation
near Hurricane Ridge of 2 to 3 inches.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow
accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 3 to 5 inches. Total snow
accumulation near Hurricane Ridge 7 to 11 inches.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain and snow
after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet increasing to
5000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches
possible.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then cloudy with
a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
2000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 2000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 2000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then rain
and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 31 28 32 / 90 80 90
WAZ567-050000-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
400 AM PST Sat Jan 4 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of
6 to 8 inches.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation
of 2 to 6 inches.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow
accumulation of 7 to 13 inches. Total snow accumulation 15 to
27 inches.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain and snow after
midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet increasing to
3000 feet in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rain may be
heavy at times.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 1500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 1500 feet
decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then rain
and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow
in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 33 29 32 / 100 90 100
WAZ568-050000-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
400 AM PST Sat Jan 4 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of
3 to 8 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures near 30. West wind in
the passes 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation
of 3 to 4 inches. Southwest wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow
accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Total snow accumulation 9 to
18 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower 30s.
Southeast wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming west in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain and snow after
midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. West wind in the passes
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet increasing to
3500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the
mid 30s. Southwest wind in the passes around 15 mph. Gusts to
25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 1500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 1500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near
1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow
in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to
1500 feet in the afternoon.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 33 29 33 / 100 70 90
Stevens Pass 29 27 30 / 100 90 100
WAZ569-050000-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
400 AM PST Sat Jan 4 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Showers. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of
3 to 8 inches.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to
7 inches.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow
accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Total snow accumulation 9 to
23 inches.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain and snow after
midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet increasing to
4000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches
possible.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow
likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
2000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
1500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow
in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.
