WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 29, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

257 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

257 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

near 50. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Highs near 50. North wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 48 39 47 / 70 50 60

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

257 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 47 36 47 / 70 40 60

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

257 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Rain likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming

east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 50. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 49 39 48 / 50 50 60

Everett 48 39 46 / 60 50 70

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

257 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming south

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 49 38 49 / 90 60 60

Tacoma 48 37 48 / 80 50 60

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

257 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs near 50. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 49 39 48 / 70 50 70

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

257 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. South wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

after midnight, Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the 30s. South wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1500 feet. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 49 38 48 / 100 70 70

Enumclaw 47 36 46 / 100 70 70

North Bend 49 36 48 / 100 70 70

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

257 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts

to 50 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the 30s.

East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers

in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 48 37 48 / 80 50 50

Sumas 48 36 49 / 90 60 60

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

257 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

to 35 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s to

lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east 15 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind 20 to 30 mph

becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 48 38 48 / 70 50 50

Mount Vernon 50 38 49 / 80 60 60

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

257 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to northeast

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers

in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind 20 to 35 mph

with gusts to 50 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 49 37 48 / 40 30 40

Eastsound 49 40 48 / 40 40 50

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

257 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Rain likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs near 50. South

wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 52 41 50 / 70 60 50

Port Townsend 49 36 47 / 60 60 50

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

257 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North part, northwest wind 10 to

20 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. South part,

northwest wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Gusts to

35 mph north part.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1500 feet. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 47 36 48 / 80 50 60

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

257 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to southwest 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near

50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 50 36 49 / 90 60 60

Olympia 48 35 48 / 80 50 60

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

257 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the 30s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the 30s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 50. Light wind becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1500 feet. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

257 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers, snow showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows

in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable

to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near

50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 48 36 47 / 70 40 50

Sequim 49 35 48 / 60 50 60

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

257 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the

40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable

to 10 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 46 37 46 / 80 60 70

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

257 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 47 36 47 / 70 60 70

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

257 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Rain likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the 40s. West wind 20 to 30 mph becoming southwest 15 to

30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts

to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph increasing

to west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 47 40 47 / 80 60 60

Olympics-

257 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain, snow and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow

level near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of

3 to 4 inches.

.TONIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge around 2 inches.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, snow showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge around 2 inches. Total snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge 7 to 8 inches.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 30 22 30 / 90 60 80

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

257 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain, snow and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow

level near 2000 feet. Precipitation may be heavy at times in the

morning. Snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches.

.TONIGHT...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers, snow showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level

near 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches.

.TUESDAY...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of

2 to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation 11 to 19 inches.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level near

1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 400 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 2000 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 33 25 31 / 100 70 70

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

257 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain, snow and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow

level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 4 to 7 inches.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the 30s. Southwest wind in the

passes 10 to 20 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers, snow showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level

near 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to 4 inches. Southwest

wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of

1 to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 8 to 13 inches. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the 30s. West wind in the passes around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. Southwest wind in the

passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 30s. Light wind in

the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 2500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 38 28 38 / 100 90 70

Stevens Pass 33 26 32 / 100 70 60

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

257 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain, snow and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow

level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches.

.TONIGHT...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of

4 to 9 inches.

.TUESDAY...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of

1 to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation 10 to 23 inches.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

