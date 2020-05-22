WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 21, 2020

_____

300 FPUS56 KSEW 221001

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

300 AM PDT Fri May 22 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

WAZ558-222300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

300 AM PDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind around

10 mph becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 50. North wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 60s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 60 47 65 / 40 20 0

$$

WAZ559-222300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

300 AM PDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 50. North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the 60s.

Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 62 44 63 / 30 20 10

$$

WAZ507-222300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

300 AM PDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 60s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 60 48 63 / 40 30 0

Everett 60 47 63 / 50 30 10

$$

WAZ509-222300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

300 AM PDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the 60s.

Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 61 46 65 / 50 30 0

Tacoma 60 45 65 / 40 20 0

$$

WAZ556-222300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

300 AM PDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 50. North wind around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 62 48 65 / 50 40 10

$$

WAZ555-222300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

300 AM PDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 61 48 64 / 90 70 10

Enumclaw 58 44 63 / 70 50 10

North Bend 60 46 65 / 70 60 10

$$

WAZ503-222300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

300 AM PDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind

10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming south

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 61 48 62 / 40 10 10

Sumas 61 48 63 / 60 20 20

$$

WAZ506-222300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

300 AM PDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper

40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming south

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 60s. South

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 60 48 61 / 30 10 10

Mount Vernon 62 48 65 / 50 20 10

$$

WAZ001-222300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

300 AM PDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 62 45 62 / 10 0 0

Eastsound 61 48 61 / 20 10 10

$$

WAZ510-222300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

300 AM PDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 40s

to lower 50s. West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 61 49 62 / 30 10 0

Port Townsend 58 44 60 / 20 10 10

$$

WAZ511-222300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

300 AM PDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South wind to

10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 61 43 64 / 30 10 0

$$

WAZ504-222300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

300 AM PDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 60s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 60 43 66 / 40 0 0

Olympia 60 43 65 / 40 10 0

$$

WAZ512-222300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

300 AM PDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West

wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows near 50.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

$$

WAZ514-222300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

300 AM PDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 60. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

northwest 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to light after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 58 44 58 / 20 10 10

Sequim 60 43 60 / 20 10 10

$$

WAZ515-222300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

300 AM PDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 40s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind

becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 56 45 57 / 30 10 20

$$

WAZ516-222300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

300 AM PDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 57 43 59 / 30 10 20

$$

WAZ517-222300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

300 AM PDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. Southeast

wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance

of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 56 47 59 / 30 10 10

$$

WAZ513-222300-

Olympics-

300 AM PDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

4500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet. No snow accumulation

near Hurricane Ridge.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet in the afternoon. No snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 7500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

8500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level near

8500 feet.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level near

8500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 45 31 46 / 30 10 10

$$

WAZ567-222300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

300 AM PDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 5000 feet. No snow accumulation.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 7500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 8000 feet.

.MEMORIAL DAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 43 35 47 / 90 60 30

$$

WAZ568-222300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

300 AM PDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up

to 2 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 40s. West wind in

the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. No snow accumulation. West wind in the passes around

10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4500 feet. No snow accumulation. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind in the

passes becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet. Northwest wind in the

passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 7500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Light wind in the passes becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 8500 feet.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 8500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 48 36 55 / 80 70 10

Stevens Pass 42 35 49 / 80 60 10

$$

WAZ569-222300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

300 AM PDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. A slight

chance of snow in the morning. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet

increasing to 8000 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 10000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level

near 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

$$

_____

