WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 19, 2020

836 FPUS56 KSEW 192202

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

301 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

WAZ558-201100-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

302 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. North wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. North wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 61 85 62 83 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ559-201100-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

302 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming east to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 59 84 60 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ507-201100-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

302 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. Northwest wind to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light

wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 60. Northwest wind around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 58 78 59 78 / 0 0 0 0

Everett 59 80 59 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ509-201100-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

302 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. North wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. North wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. North wind around 10 mph

becoming west to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. West wind around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 61 87 62 85 / 0 0 0 0

Tacoma 60 86 61 84 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ556-201100-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

302 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. North wind to 10 mph becoming

northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming northwest

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. North wind around 10 mph

becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 61 85 62 84 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ555-201100-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

302 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. North wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. West wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North

wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 60. Light

wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 62 85 63 83 / 0 0 0 0

Enumclaw 59 85 61 83 / 0 0 0 0

North Bend 59 88 61 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ503-201100-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

302 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. Southwest wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

South wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 60 80 60 76 / 0 0 0 0

Sumas 60 86 62 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ506-201100-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

302 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 59 77 57 74 / 0 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 59 82 59 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ001-201100-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

302 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph after midnight,

Gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 57 78 55 75 / 0 0 0 0

Eastsound 60 74 59 73 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ510-201100-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

302 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Gusts

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 58 74 58 72 / 0 0 0 0

Port Townsend 56 74 56 72 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ511-201100-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

302 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming

north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light

wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 59 88 58 82 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ504-201100-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

302 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. North wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 59 89 58 82 / 0 0 0 0

Olympia 58 88 58 82 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ512-201100-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

302 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s to mid 80s. North wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West wind

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ514-201100-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

302 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. West wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight, Gusts to

25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 59 74 58 71 / 0 0 0 0

Sequim 59 78 58 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ515-201100-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

302 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming north

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 58 72 56 66 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ516-201100-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

302 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West wind

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 56 75 55 68 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ517-201100-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

302 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing

to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 57 73 56 68 / 0 0 0 10

$$

WAZ513-201100-

Olympics-

302 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow

level near 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow

level near 10000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Snow level near 9500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level

near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 53 69 53 66 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ567-201100-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

302 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow

level near 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

10000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 55 73 54 68 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ568-201100-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

302 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet. Southwest wind

in the passes to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures near 80. Light wind in the passes becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. North wind in the passes

around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow

level near 11500 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

10500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near

10000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain. Snow level near

9000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level

near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 54 82 56 78 / 0 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 55 79 55 74 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ569-201100-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

302 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Snow level near 12000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

$$

