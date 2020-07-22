WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

302 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday.

WAZ558-231100-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

302 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

patchy drizzle. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind around

10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 57 71 56 71 / 20 10 10 20

WAZ559-231100-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

302 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

patchy drizzle. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 55 71 53 70 / 20 10 10 20

WAZ507-231100-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

302 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle in the evening, then a chance of showers and patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming

north to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 56 70 55 68 / 30 20 20 20

Everett 56 70 54 68 / 30 20 20 20

WAZ509-231100-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

302 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 57 73 55 74 / 10 10 10 10

Tacoma 56 72 54 72 / 10 10 10 10

WAZ556-231100-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

302 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

patchy drizzle. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 58 73 56 72 / 20 20 20 20

WAZ555-231100-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

302 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

patchy drizzle in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the 50s.

West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 57 71 55 70 / 30 20 30 30

Enumclaw 54 70 53 71 / 10 10 10 20

North Bend 55 73 53 73 / 20 20 20 20

WAZ503-231100-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

302 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 50s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 57 69 55 68 / 10 20 20 30

Sumas 57 70 55 69 / 10 30 20 30

WAZ506-231100-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

302 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 55 69 54 69 / 20 20 20 20

Mount Vernon 56 72 55 71 / 20 20 20 30

WAZ001-231100-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

302 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 50s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 53 71 52 71 / 10 10 10 20

Eastsound 56 68 55 68 / 10 20 10 20

WAZ510-231100-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

302 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

patchy drizzle in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the 50s.

West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 55 66 54 66 / 20 20 20 20

Port Townsend 52 67 51 65 / 20 20 20 20

WAZ511-231100-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

302 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

patchy drizzle in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 54 72 53 73 / 10 10 10 10

WAZ504-231100-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

302 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind around 10 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 54 72 52 72 / 10 10 0 10

Olympia 54 72 52 73 / 10 10 0 10

WAZ512-231100-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

302 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

West wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

WAZ514-231100-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

302 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

patchy drizzle. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 53 64 52 63 / 10 10 10 10

Sequim 53 67 52 66 / 20 10 20 20

WAZ515-231100-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

302 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to

10 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 54 62 53 61 / 20 10 20 20

WAZ516-231100-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

302 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 53 64 53 64 / 20 10 20 10

WAZ517-231100-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

302 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 55 63 54 64 / 10 10 10 10

WAZ513-231100-

Olympics-

302 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

patchy drizzle. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet. No snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 44 57 42 54 / 10 10 10 10

WAZ567-231100-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

302 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers, snow

showers and patchy drizzle after midnight. Snow level near

9000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

7000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 10500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 49 54 45 51 / 20 30 20 40

WAZ568-231100-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

302 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

patchy drizzle in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers, snow showers and patchy drizzle after midnight. Snow

level near 10000 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 8500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

lower to mid 60s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet. West wind in the passes

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

7500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 60. Light wind in the

passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

West wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming northwest after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 10500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 49 64 47 63 / 20 10 20 20

Stevens Pass 49 60 47 59 / 20 20 20 20

WAZ569-231100-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

302 PM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

