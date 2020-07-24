WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 23, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

330 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

WAZ558-242300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

330 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 70 54 75 / 10 0 0

WAZ559-242300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

330 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 69 51 75 / 10 0 0

WAZ507-242300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

330 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly

sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

wind around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 68 51 71 / 20 0 0

Everett 67 51 71 / 30 0 0

WAZ509-242300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

330 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind around

10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northeast wind to 10 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 72 53 78 / 10 0 0

Tacoma 71 53 77 / 10 0 0

WAZ556-242300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

330 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

70. South wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind around

10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. North wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 70 53 76 / 20 0 0

WAZ555-242300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

330 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows near 50. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind around

10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. North wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 68 52 76 / 30 10 0

Enumclaw 69 51 76 / 20 10 0

North Bend 71 50 79 / 20 10 0

WAZ503-242300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

330 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind to

10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 67 52 73 / 40 0 0

Sumas 68 52 76 / 40 0 0

WAZ506-242300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

330 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind

to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 68 52 71 / 40 0 0

Mount Vernon 69 51 75 / 30 0 0

WAZ001-242300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

330 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind around

10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 71 50 73 / 20 0 0

Eastsound 68 54 70 / 30 0 0

WAZ510-242300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

330 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 65 52 68 / 30 0 0

Port Townsend 65 49 68 / 20 0 0

WAZ511-242300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

330 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast wind to

10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph

north part.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 72 50 79 / 10 0 0

WAZ504-242300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

330 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. North wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 72 50 80 / 0 0 0

Olympia 72 49 79 / 0 0 0

WAZ512-242300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

330 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

WAZ514-242300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

330 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest in

the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 64 50 67 / 10 0 0

Sequim 66 50 71 / 10 0 0

WAZ515-242300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

330 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 62 52 66 / 20 0 0

WAZ516-242300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

330 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming north

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 65 51 69 / 20 0 0

WAZ517-242300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

330 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Gusts

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 64 51 68 / 10 0 0

WAZ513-242300-

Olympics-

330 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level

near 7500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level

near 9000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 54 40 60 / 10 0 0

WAZ567-242300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

330 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 7500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 10000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 9500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 52 42 63 / 40 10 0

WAZ568-242300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

330 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 7500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 60. Southwest

wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet. West

wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures near 70. Light wind in the passes becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet. North

wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the upper 70s to mid 80s. East wind in the passes

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 10500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 10000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 61 44 72 / 20 10 0

Stevens Pass 58 43 69 / 20 0 0

WAZ569-242300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

330 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Snow level near 7500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 10500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 9500 feet.

