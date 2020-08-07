WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 6, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

310 AM PDT Fri Aug 7 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

WAZ558-072300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

310 AM PDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Light wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 73 58 72 / 10 20 10

WAZ559-072300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

310 AM PDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming

northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming northeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 73 55 70 / 20 30 10

WAZ507-072300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

310 AM PDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 50s. North

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 71 55 69 / 20 30 20

Everett 71 56 69 / 20 30 20

WAZ509-072300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

310 AM PDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 76 58 74 / 10 20 10

Tacoma 75 58 74 / 10 20 10

WAZ556-072300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

310 AM PDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 75 58 73 / 20 30 20

WAZ555-072300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

310 AM PDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 50s.

North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming

northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 72 56 71 / 20 30 20

Enumclaw 73 54 71 / 10 20 20

North Bend 75 55 74 / 10 20 20

WAZ503-072300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

310 AM PDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming

northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

west in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 68 56 70 / 40 40 20

Sumas 70 55 72 / 50 50 30

WAZ506-072300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

310 AM PDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 70 54 70 / 30 50 20

Mount Vernon 73 56 73 / 30 40 20

WAZ001-072300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

310 AM PDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the 50s. East wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind

to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 71 52 74 / 30 50 10

Eastsound 69 56 70 / 30 50 20

WAZ510-072300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

310 AM PDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 50s.

North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 68 55 67 / 30 50 20

Port Townsend 68 51 67 / 30 40 10

WAZ511-072300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

310 AM PDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming

southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog in the

morning. Lows in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 74 55 75 / 20 30 10

WAZ504-072300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

310 AM PDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 76 55 76 / 10 10 0

Olympia 75 55 76 / 10 20 10

WAZ512-072300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

310 AM PDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. West wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s. Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

WAZ514-072300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

310 AM PDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 64 52 65 / 30 50 10

Sequim 68 52 68 / 30 40 10

WAZ515-072300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

310 AM PDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming

variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable

to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 63 54 64 / 50 60 10

WAZ516-072300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

310 AM PDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming

north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 68 53 68 / 50 60 0

WAZ517-072300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

310 AM PDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 66 57 67 / 20 40 10

WAZ513-072300-

Olympics-

310 AM PDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet increasing to 11000 feet in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 10000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 55 45 57 / 30 50 10

WAZ567-072300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

310 AM PDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet increasing to

9500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch likely. No snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Snow level near 10000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No snow

accumulation.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 7500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

8500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Snow level near

7500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 53 47 55 / 60 60 50

WAZ568-072300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

310 AM PDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. A

slight chance of snow showers until late afternoon. A slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet

increasing to 10000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind in the passes

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until early

morning, then a chance of showers in the morning. Snow level near

11000 feet. Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of snow

showers early in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures

in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind in the passes becoming west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming north after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures near 70. Light wind in the passes becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 9500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 7500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 65 48 64 / 10 20 20

Stevens Pass 60 47 60 / 20 30 20

WAZ569-072300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

310 AM PDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 11500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 7500 feet.

