WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 10, 2020

940 FPUS56 KSEW 110915

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

215 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

WAZ558-112300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

215 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 74 53 71 / 0 0 10

WAZ559-112300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

215 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South

wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northeast wind to

10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Light wind becoming east to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 73 50 70 / 0 10 10

WAZ507-112300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

215 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming northeast to

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest wind

around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 71 52 69 / 10 10 10

Everett 71 52 69 / 0 10 10

WAZ509-112300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

215 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 76 52 73 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 75 52 72 / 0 0 0

WAZ556-112300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

215 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 75 54 72 / 10 10 10

WAZ555-112300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

215 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 74 51 71 / 10 10 10

Enumclaw 74 48 70 / 0 0 10

North Bend 76 50 73 / 0 10 10

WAZ503-112300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

215 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 69 53 68 / 0 0 10

Sumas 73 51 71 / 10 0 10

WAZ506-112300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

215 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind to

10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 69 52 69 / 10 10 10

Mount Vernon 74 52 72 / 0 0 10

WAZ001-112300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

215 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon, Gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming

west 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind around

10 mph becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 72 50 71 / 0 0 10

Eastsound 70 54 69 / 0 0 10

WAZ510-112300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

215 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. West wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 67 52 66 / 10 10 10

Port Townsend 68 49 67 / 0 0 10

WAZ511-112300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

215 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 74 50 72 / 0 0 0

WAZ504-112300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

215 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming northwest

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 75 49 73 / 0 0 0

Olympia 75 49 73 / 0 0 0

WAZ512-112300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

215 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

WAZ514-112300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

215 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing

to north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 65 49 63 / 0 0 0

Sequim 68 48 67 / 0 0 10

WAZ515-112300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

215 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 63 52 63 / 0 0 10

WAZ516-112300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

215 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows near

50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. West wind

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 66 51 67 / 0 0 0

WAZ517-112300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

215 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 64 54 65 / 0 10 10

WAZ513-112300-

Olympics-

215 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow

level near 11000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level

near 11000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 58 39 54 / 0 0 10

WAZ567-112300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

215 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet

decreasing to 8000 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level

near 10000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow

level near 11500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

11000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 59 41 54 / 10 10 20

WAZ568-112300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

215 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind in the

passes becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet. West

wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures near 60. Light wind in the passes becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures

in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind in the passes becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level

near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Snow

level near 10500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow

level near 11500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

11500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 67 43 63 / 0 10 10

Stevens Pass 64 42 59 / 0 10 10

WAZ569-112300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

215 AM PDT Tue Aug 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 9500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 12000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 11500 feet.

