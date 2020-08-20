WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 19, 2020
_____
687 FPUS56 KSEW 200944
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
243 AM PDT Thu Aug 20 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Friday.
WAZ558-202300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
243 AM PDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower to mid 60s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 77 64 73 / 60 50 80
$$
WAZ559-202300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
243 AM PDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s. South wind
to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 76 61 71 / 50 60 90
$$
WAZ507-202300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
243 AM PDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southeast
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the 70s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in
the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s to mid 70s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 76 63 72 / 60 50 80
Everett 77 64 72 / 70 50 80
$$
WAZ509-202300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
243 AM PDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s to lower
80s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West wind
to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 50s. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 80 63 75 / 40 50 80
Tacoma 79 63 73 / 40 60 80
$$
WAZ556-202300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
243 AM PDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South
wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower to mid 60s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 79 65 74 / 60 50 80
$$
WAZ555-202300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
243 AM PDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower
80s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the 70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 79 63 75 / 60 50 90
Enumclaw 78 60 74 / 50 40 80
North Bend 80 61 76 / 50 40 80
$$
WAZ503-202300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
243 AM PDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the 70s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph
becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then showers
after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch
likely. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 50s. East wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph
in the morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 76 63 72 / 80 70 90
Sumas 78 61 74 / 80 80 90
$$
WAZ506-202300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
243 AM PDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the 70s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 50s. South wind
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s
to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 77 61 74 / 80 70 90
Mount Vernon 80 63 76 / 80 60 80
$$
WAZ001-202300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
243 AM PDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the 70s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southeast wind 10 to
20 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 50s. South wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest with gusts to 25 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind to
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 76 57 75 / 60 80 90
Eastsound 73 63 72 / 70 80 90
$$
WAZ510-202300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
243 AM PDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 70s. Southeast wind
10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of
an inch likely. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind
10 to 20 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers in
the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southeast wind 10 to
20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 50s. South wind
10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s to mid 70s. West wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 74 61 72 / 80 70 80
Port Townsend 75 58 73 / 60 60 80
$$
WAZ511-202300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
243 AM PDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 70s. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph north
part.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Lows near 60. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to
20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 75 60 71 / 60 80 90
$$
WAZ504-202300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
243 AM PDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s. South wind
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 60. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
10 mph or less after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind to
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 80 61 74 / 60 60 80
Olympia 79 61 73 / 50 60 90
$$
WAZ512-202300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
243 AM PDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the 70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows near 60. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
$$
WAZ514-202300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
243 AM PDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of
an inch likely. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Wind variable to
10 mph increasing to southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts
a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 69 57 67 / 70 80 90
Sequim 74 56 72 / 60 60 80
$$
WAZ515-202300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
243 AM PDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable to
10 mph increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 67 59 65 / 90 90 90
$$
WAZ516-202300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
243 AM PDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, showers. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind
10 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, showers. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Lows near 60. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 68 58 67 / 90 90 100
$$
WAZ517-202300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
243 AM PDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind
10 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, showers. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind 15 to
25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 67 60 66 / 80 90 90
$$
WAZ513-202300-
Olympics-
243 AM PDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Showers. Snow level near 10500 feet. Rainfall amounts a
half inch to one inch possible.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 10500 feet. Rainfall amounts
a half inch to one inch possible.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Snow level near 10000 feet. Rainfall amounts
one to three inches possible.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
8000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 58 50 56 / 80 80 90
$$
WAZ567-202300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
243 AM PDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Snow level near 10500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch possible. No snow accumulation.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 10500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 10500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half
inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch
to one inch possible.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 60 54 57 / 80 80 100
$$
WAZ568-202300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
243 AM PDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 11000 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 11000 feet. West wind in the passes to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 11000 feet.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. South wind in the passes
around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and snow showers in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and snow showers after
midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Snow level near 8000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures
in the 60s. Light wind in the passes.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 71 54 69 / 50 30 80
Stevens Pass 66 54 65 / 50 30 80
$$
WAZ569-202300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
243 AM PDT Thu Aug 20 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Snow level near 11000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 11000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 11500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow
accumulation.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
8500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
$$
_____
