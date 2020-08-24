WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 24, 2020
_____
836 FPUS56 KSEW 242037
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
136 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for the rest of today, tonight, and Tuesday.
WAZ558-242300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
136 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind
to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind
10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind
to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 76 53 76 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ559-242300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
136 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northeast wind 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind
to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind
becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 76 51 76 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ507-242300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
136 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind
to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 71 51 71 / 0 0 0
Everett 72 51 72 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ509-242300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
136 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s.
North wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North
wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming north
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 78 52 78 / 0 0 0
Tacoma 78 52 78 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ556-242300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
136 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest
wind around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming
northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to
lower 80s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North
wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 77 53 77 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ555-242300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
136 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.
Patchy fog in the morning. Lows near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph
becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to
lower 80s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph
becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North wind to
10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 77 52 77 / 0 0 0
Enumclaw 75 50 76 / 0 0 0
North Bend 78 50 78 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ503-242300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
136 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West
wind around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper
60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west with gusts
to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South
wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 72 52 72 / 0 0 0
Sumas 75 50 76 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ506-242300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
136 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Northwest wind around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest
wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 71 51 71 / 0 0 0
Mount Vernon 75 50 76 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ001-242300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
136 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North
wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest
wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 74 49 74 / 0 0 0
Eastsound 70 55 70 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ510-242300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
136 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest
wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 68 51 68 / 0 0 0
Port Townsend 68 49 69 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ511-242300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
136 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
North wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind to 10 mph becoming
north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind to 10 mph
becoming north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 78 50 79 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ504-242300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
136 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s
to lower 80s. North wind to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North
wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind
to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 79 49 81 / 0 0 0
Olympia 79 49 81 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ512-242300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
136 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near
50. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light
wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
near 50. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
near 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s
to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
$$
WAZ514-242300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
136 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 67 50 67 / 0 0 0
Sequim 69 49 71 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ515-242300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
136 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind
becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 66 50 66 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ516-242300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
136 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West wind
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near
50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 68 50 70 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ517-242300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
136 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 67 52 68 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ513-242300-
Olympics-
136 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 58 43 60 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ567-242300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
136 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 7500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 60 46 63 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ568-242300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
136 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. West wind in
the passes around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet. Northwest wind in the
passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures near 70. Light wind in the passes becoming northwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet. Northwest
wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet. Afternoon
pass temperatures near 70. Light wind in the passes becoming
northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 7500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 69 46 71 / 0 0 0
Stevens Pass 66 46 67 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ569-242300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
136 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.
$$
_____
