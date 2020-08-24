WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 24, 2020

_____

836 FPUS56 KSEW 242037

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

136 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for the rest of today, tonight, and Tuesday.

WAZ558-242300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

136 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind

to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 76 53 76 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ559-242300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

136 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind

to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 76 51 76 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ507-242300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

136 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind

to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 71 51 71 / 0 0 0

Everett 72 51 72 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ509-242300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

136 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s.

North wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming north

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 78 52 78 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 78 52 78 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ556-242300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

136 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming

northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 77 53 77 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ555-242300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

136 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Patchy fog in the morning. Lows near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph

becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 77 52 77 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 75 50 76 / 0 0 0

North Bend 78 50 78 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ503-242300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

136 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West

wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 72 52 72 / 0 0 0

Sumas 75 50 76 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ506-242300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

136 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 71 51 71 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 75 50 76 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ001-242300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

136 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North

wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 74 49 74 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 70 55 70 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ510-242300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

136 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 68 51 68 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 68 49 69 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ511-242300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

136 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

North wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind to 10 mph becoming

north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 78 50 79 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ504-242300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

136 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s. North wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 79 49 81 / 0 0 0

Olympia 79 49 81 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ512-242300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

136 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near

50. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

near 50. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

near 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

WAZ514-242300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

136 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 67 50 67 / 0 0 0

Sequim 69 49 71 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ515-242300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

136 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind

becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 66 50 66 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ516-242300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

136 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near

50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 68 50 70 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ517-242300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

136 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 67 52 68 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ513-242300-

Olympics-

136 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 58 43 60 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ567-242300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

136 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 7500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 60 46 63 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ568-242300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

136 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. West wind in

the passes around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet. Northwest wind in the

passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures near 70. Light wind in the passes becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet. Northwest

wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures near 70. Light wind in the passes becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 69 46 71 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 66 46 67 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ569-242300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

136 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather