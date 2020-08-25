WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 25, 2020
_____
603 FPUS56 KSEW 252227
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
326 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.
WAZ558-261100-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
326 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind to
10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind
to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming
northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 54 76 54 77 / 0 0 0 0
$$
WAZ559-261100-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
326 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. Northeast wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper
60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming east to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 51 76 52 77 / 0 0 0 0
$$
WAZ507-261100-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
326 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
North wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 51 71 52 72 / 0 0 0 0
Everett 51 71 52 72 / 0 0 0 0
$$
WAZ509-261100-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
326 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming north
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming north to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North
wind to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 52 78 53 78 / 0 0 0 0
Tacoma 52 77 53 78 / 0 0 0 0
$$
WAZ556-261100-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
326 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North wind to
10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
North wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 53 77 54 78 / 0 0 0 0
$$
WAZ555-261100-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
326 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North wind to
10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North
wind to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 52 77 51 77 / 0 0 0 0
Enumclaw 50 76 50 76 / 0 0 0 0
North Bend 49 78 50 78 / 0 0 0 0
$$
WAZ503-261100-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
326 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 53 71 52 72 / 0 0 0 0
Sumas 51 75 51 76 / 0 0 0 0
$$
WAZ506-261100-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
326 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 51 70 52 71 / 0 0 0 0
Mount Vernon 51 75 52 75 / 0 0 0 0
$$
WAZ001-261100-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
326 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west to 10 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 49 74 50 74 / 0 0 0 0
Eastsound 55 69 55 70 / 0 0 0 0
$$
WAZ510-261100-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
326 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west after midnight. Gusts
to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to
mid 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West
wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Gusts
to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 51 67 52 69 / 0 0 0 0
Port Townsend 49 68 50 69 / 0 0 0 0
$$
WAZ511-261100-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
326 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East
wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming north
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming south to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind
10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 51 79 51 79 / 0 0 0 0
$$
WAZ504-261100-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
326 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to
10 mph or less after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
70s to lower 80s. West wind to 10 mph becoming north in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 48 80 50 81 / 0 0 0 0
Olympia 49 80 50 80 / 0 0 0 0
$$
WAZ512-261100-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
326 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows near
50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the 70s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows
near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
near 50. West wind to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s
to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
$$
WAZ514-261100-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
326 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Wind variable to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 50 67 51 67 / 0 0 0 0
Sequim 49 70 50 71 / 0 0 0 0
$$
WAZ515-261100-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
326 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Wind
variable to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming
variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Wind
variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 51 65 53 66 / 0 0 0 0
$$
WAZ516-261100-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
326 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west with
gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming west after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 51 68 52 69 / 0 0 0 0
$$
WAZ517-261100-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
326 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 53 67 54 69 / 0 0 0 0
$$
WAZ513-261100-
Olympics-
326 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 44 59 45 60 / 0 0 0 0
$$
WAZ567-261100-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
326 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level
near 8000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 46 63 45 62 / 0 0 0 0
$$
WAZ568-261100-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
326 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet. Northwest wind
in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet. Afternoon
pass temperatures near 70. Light wind in the passes becoming
southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming north after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures near 70. North wind in the passes around 10 mph
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 7500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 8500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 44 70 45 70 / 0 0 0 0
Stevens Pass 45 68 46 68 / 0 0 0 0
$$
WAZ569-261100-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
326 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 8500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
$$
_____
