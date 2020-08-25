WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 25, 2020

_____

603 FPUS56 KSEW 252227

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

326 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

WAZ558-261100-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

326 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind

to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 54 76 54 77 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ559-261100-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

326 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming east to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 51 76 52 77 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ507-261100-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

326 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 51 71 52 72 / 0 0 0 0

Everett 51 71 52 72 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ509-261100-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

326 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming north

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming north to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 52 78 53 78 / 0 0 0 0

Tacoma 52 77 53 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ556-261100-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

326 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 53 77 54 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ555-261100-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

326 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North wind to

10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 52 77 51 77 / 0 0 0 0

Enumclaw 50 76 50 76 / 0 0 0 0

North Bend 49 78 50 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ503-261100-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

326 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 53 71 52 72 / 0 0 0 0

Sumas 51 75 51 76 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ506-261100-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

326 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 51 70 52 71 / 0 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 51 75 52 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ001-261100-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

326 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 49 74 50 74 / 0 0 0 0

Eastsound 55 69 55 70 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ510-261100-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

326 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west after midnight. Gusts

to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Gusts

to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 51 67 52 69 / 0 0 0 0

Port Townsend 49 68 50 69 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ511-261100-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

326 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming north

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming south to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 51 79 51 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ504-261100-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

326 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s. West wind to 10 mph becoming north in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 48 80 50 81 / 0 0 0 0

Olympia 49 80 50 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ512-261100-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

326 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows near

50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the 70s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows

near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

near 50. West wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

$$

WAZ514-261100-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

326 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 50 67 51 67 / 0 0 0 0

Sequim 49 70 50 71 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ515-261100-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

326 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming

variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 51 65 53 66 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ516-261100-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

326 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 51 68 52 69 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ517-261100-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

326 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 53 67 54 69 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ513-261100-

Olympics-

326 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 44 59 45 60 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ567-261100-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

326 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level

near 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 46 63 45 62 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ568-261100-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

326 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet. Northwest wind

in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures near 70. Light wind in the passes becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming north after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures near 70. North wind in the passes around 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 7500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 8500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 44 70 45 70 / 0 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 45 68 46 68 / 0 0 0 0

$$

WAZ569-261100-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

326 PM PDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 8500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather