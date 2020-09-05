WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, September 4, 2020
152 FPUS56 KSEW 050916
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
215 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Sunday.
WAZ558-052300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
215 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph in the
morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after
midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 75 57 78 / 0 0 0
WAZ559-052300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
215 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in
the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast
wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph
becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind to
10 mph becoming north after midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 75 55 78 / 0 0 0
WAZ507-052300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
215 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the
50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 71 55 73 / 0 0 0
Everett 72 55 74 / 0 0 0
WAZ509-052300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
215 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph
becoming northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
North wind to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 77 55 81 / 0 0 0
Tacoma 77 55 80 / 0 0 0
WAZ556-052300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
215 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming
light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind
becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s. North wind to 10 mph
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 76 57 79 / 0 0 0
WAZ555-052300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
215 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the
50s. North wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s
to lower 80s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North
wind to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s. North wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 77 56 81 / 0 0 0
Enumclaw 75 53 81 / 0 0 0
North Bend 77 53 82 / 0 0 0
WAZ503-052300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
215 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the
50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
South wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid
80s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 71 55 74 / 0 0 0
Sumas 74 55 79 / 0 0 0
WAZ506-052300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
215 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Light wind.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
Gusts to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 71 54 72 / 0 0 0
Mount Vernon 75 55 76 / 0 0 0
WAZ001-052300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
215 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southeast wind to
10 mph becoming north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North
wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind to
10 mph becoming north after midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
North wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 73 51 74 / 10 10 0
Eastsound 69 56 70 / 0 0 0
WAZ510-052300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
215 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind to
10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 68 53 69 / 10 0 0
Port Townsend 70 51 70 / 0 0 0
WAZ511-052300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
215 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the
50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 77 55 83 / 0 0 0
WAZ504-052300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
215 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North
wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind to
10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 79 53 85 / 0 0 0
Olympia 79 53 84 / 0 0 0
WAZ512-052300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
215 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West
wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northeast wind 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
WAZ514-052300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
215 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind
10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Wind variable
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Wind variable to
10 mph becoming light after midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 68 53 71 / 0 0 0
Sequim 71 52 73 / 0 0 0
WAZ515-052300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
215 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Wind variable to
10 mph becoming light after midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. East wind 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 65 53 68 / 0 0 0
WAZ516-052300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
215 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind
to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast wind 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 68 53 72 / 0 0 0
WAZ517-052300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
215 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid
70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
Light wind becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 67 54 71 / 10 0 0
WAZ513-052300-
Olympics-
215 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 17000 feet.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 17500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 17000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 17000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 62 51 65 / 0 0 0
WAZ567-052300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
215 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 16000 feet.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 64 50 68 / 0 0 0
WAZ568-052300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
215 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Freezing level near 16000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near
70. Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16500 feet.
Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16500 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Light wind in the passes
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16500 feet.
Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 16500 feet.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the 70s. Light wind in the passes
becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Freezing level near
16500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 70 50 77 / 0 0 0
Stevens Pass 68 51 74 / 0 0 0
WAZ569-052300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
215 AM PDT Sat Sep 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Freezing level near 16500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 17000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 17000 feet.
.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 17500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 17000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 17000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.
