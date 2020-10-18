WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 17, 2020

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

245 AM PDT Sun Oct 18 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

245 AM PDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind

10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. South

wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 62 52 59 / 60 50 20

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

245 AM PDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50.

Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. South

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 64 49 61 / 60 40 10

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

245 AM PDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50.

South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph

or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind around 10 mph increasing to

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 59 51 58 / 60 60 30

Everett 58 51 57 / 70 60 30

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

245 AM PDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 50s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 63 52 60 / 70 30 20

Tacoma 62 51 60 / 70 30 20

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

245 AM PDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a chance

of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest wind to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming northwest with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 63 53 60 / 60 60 30

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

245 AM PDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a chance

of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon, Gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 50s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Patchy fog. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 60 50 57 / 100 80 50

Enumclaw 60 48 56 / 90 50 30

North Bend 63 49 59 / 80 60 40

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

245 AM PDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after

midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Lows in the 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south

after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 57 50 58 / 80 40 40

Sumas 57 49 58 / 90 50 50

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

245 AM PDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south

in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to lower

60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming south around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 59 50 59 / 90 30 40

Mount Vernon 61 50 59 / 90 40 40

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

245 AM PDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after

midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 62 48 63 / 90 30 30

Eastsound 57 51 58 / 90 30 30

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

245 AM PDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Lows in the 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 59 50 58 / 90 30 30

Port Townsend 60 47 58 / 70 30 20

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

245 AM PDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind

10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

South part, gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 63 50 60 / 90 20 10

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

245 AM PDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight

chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 63 51 61 / 90 20 10

Olympia 63 49 60 / 80 20 10

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

245 AM PDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows near

50. West wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

245 AM PDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. Wind variable to

10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph increasing to 15 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 60 49 58 / 80 20 10

Sequim 61 46 60 / 60 20 10

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

245 AM PDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 58 50 56 / 90 40 20

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

245 AM PDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50.

West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming southeast to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 61 50 59 / 90 40 20

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

245 AM PDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near

60. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind becoming

east to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 61 53 58 / 90 20 10

Olympics-

245 AM PDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Snow level near 9500 feet decreasing to 7000 feet in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

A slight chance of snow after midnight. A chance of rain after

midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Patchy

fog in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet decreasing to

4000 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Freezing

level near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 48 37 43 / 80 20 10

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

245 AM PDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near

6500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No

snow accumulation.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

6000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No

snow accumulation.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Widespread frost after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning.

Widespread frost through the day.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 44 40 42 / 100 60 70

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

245 AM PDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation.

Afternoon pass temperatures near 50. West wind in the passes

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow

accumulation. West wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow

accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 40s. West wind

in the passes 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 5000 feet. Northwest wind in the passes 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. West wind in the passes

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Widespread frost. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Freezing level near

5000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Widespread frost in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 52 42 47 / 100 60 40

Stevens Pass 47 40 42 / 100 60 60

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

245 AM PDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 10000 feet decreasing to

8000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. No snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Snow level near 7000 feet in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning.

Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the evening. A

slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

