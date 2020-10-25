WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 24, 2020

_____

448 FPUS56 KSEW 251001

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

300 AM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

WAZ558-252300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

300 AM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light

wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South

wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 47 34 50 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ559-252300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

300 AM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Widespread frost

late in the morning. Highs in the 40s. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming

south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 48 34 51 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ507-252300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

300 AM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 46 35 48 / 0 0 0

Everett 45 34 47 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ509-252300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

300 AM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 50 31 52 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 48 31 50 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ556-252300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

300 AM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North wind

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 48 34 50 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ555-252300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

300 AM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the 40s

to lower 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in

the afternoon. Near gaps in the terrain, east wind 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30. Northeast wind to 10 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 48 32 50 / 0 10 0

Enumclaw 48 29 50 / 0 0 0

North Bend 49 30 52 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ503-252300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

300 AM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 15 to

25 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 46 33 49 / 0 0 0

Sumas 47 31 50 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ506-252300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

300 AM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to

20 mph becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 47 36 50 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 48 33 51 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ001-252300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

300 AM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast wind 20 to 30 mph becoming north to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South

wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 49 36 52 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 44 37 47 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ510-252300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

300 AM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 47 35 49 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 46 34 49 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ511-252300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

300 AM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the 40s

to lower 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind to

10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 50 32 52 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ504-252300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

300 AM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 50 29 53 / 0 0 0

Olympia 49 28 52 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ512-252300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

300 AM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

$$

WAZ514-252300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

300 AM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 47 34 50 / 0 0 0

Sequim 47 32 51 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ515-252300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

300 AM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming

variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 47 36 50 / 0 10 0

$$

WAZ516-252300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

300 AM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East

wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. East wind

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light

wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming

south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 51 33 54 / 0 10 0

$$

WAZ517-252300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

300 AM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 50. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 50 36 53 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ513-252300-

Olympics-

300 AM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet increasing to

5000 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 6500 feet increasing

to 9000 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Snow level near

7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

7500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5500 feet increasing to 7500 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 33 26 39 / 0 10 0

$$

WAZ567-252300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

300 AM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet increasing to

3000 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet increasing

to 8000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

5000 feet increasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 33 25 36 / 0 10 10

$$

WAZ568-252300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

300 AM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet increasing to

3000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 3000 feet. East wind

in the passes around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet increasing

to 9000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind in the passes around 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the 40s. Light wind in the passes

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

7000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 36 22 43 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 29 20 36 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ569-252300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

300 AM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet increasing to

3500 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 4500 feet increasing

to 6000 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet increasing

to 12000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 7000 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather