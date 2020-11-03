WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, November 2, 2020

_____

594 FPUS56 KSEW 031200

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

400 AM PST Tue Nov 3 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

WAZ558-040000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

400 AM PST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower 60s. South wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 59 53 62 / 100 90 60

$$

WAZ559-040000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

400 AM PST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Rain. Rain may be heavy at

times in the morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of

rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Lows in the lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower 60s. South wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 56 52 60 / 90 90 70

$$

WAZ507-040000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

400 AM PST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower 60s.

South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows near 50. South wind 15 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 56 53 61 / 90 80 70

Everett 55 53 60 / 90 80 70

$$

WAZ509-040000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

400 AM PST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower 50s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 60 55 63 / 100 90 70

Tacoma 58 54 63 / 100 90 70

$$

WAZ556-040000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

400 AM PST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the lower 60s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 58 54 62 / 90 80 60

$$

WAZ555-040000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

400 AM PST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain at times after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 60 53 59 / 100 100 70

Enumclaw 59 53 61 / 100 90 70

North Bend 61 53 60 / 90 90 70

$$

WAZ503-040000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

400 AM PST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the 50s. Northeast

wind 20 to 30 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the lower 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 60. South wind 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 57 52 60 / 100 90 70

Sumas 57 51 61 / 100 100 80

$$

WAZ506-040000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

400 AM PST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the 50s

to lower 60s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. Southeast

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs near

50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 58 52 60 / 90 80 70

Mount Vernon 59 53 61 / 90 80 70

$$

WAZ001-040000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

400 AM PST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near

40.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 58 51 58 / 90 80 70

Eastsound 54 51 58 / 100 80 70

$$

WAZ510-040000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

400 AM PST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 20 to

30 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower 50s. South

wind 15 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 60. South wind

20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs near

50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 57 52 60 / 90 70 60

Port Townsend 57 51 60 / 90 70 70

$$

WAZ511-040000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

400 AM PST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Areas of fog in the morning. Rain. Rain may be

heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts one to three

inches possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind

15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain at times after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 57 52 61 / 100 90 70

$$

WAZ504-040000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

400 AM PST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Areas of fog in the morning. Rain. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. South wind 15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower 60s. South wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 58 52 62 / 100 90 70

Olympia 57 53 62 / 90 90 70

$$

WAZ512-040000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

400 AM PST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Rain. Rain may be heavy at

times in the morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs near 60. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

$$

WAZ514-040000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

400 AM PST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph

increasing to south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 60. Wind variable

to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 57 50 58 / 90 80 70

Sequim 59 49 59 / 90 70 70

$$

WAZ515-040000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

400 AM PST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 57 52 59 / 100 100 90

$$

WAZ516-040000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

400 AM PST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. South wind 15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows near 50. South wind 15 to 30 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 59 53 59 / 100 100 80

$$

WAZ517-040000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

400 AM PST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. South wind 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph decreasing to

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 58 54 59 / 100 90 60

$$

WAZ513-040000-

Olympics-

400 AM PST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Snow level near 9500 feet. Rainfall amounts one to

three inches possible.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain after midnight. Snow

level near 8000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and snow showers likely in the morning, then

showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

7500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No

snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely

after midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall amounts one

to three inches possible.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 46 43 48 / 90 80 80

$$

WAZ567-040000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

400 AM PST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch

to one inch possible. No snow accumulation.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rain

may be heavy at times in the evening. Rainfall amounts one to

three inches possible.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet decreasing to

4500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 44 41 48 / 100 100 80

$$

WAZ568-040000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

400 AM PST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch

to one inch possible. No snow accumulation. Southwest wind in the

passes around 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind in the passes

around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8000 feet.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Southwest wind in

the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Afternoon pass temperatures

in the lower to mid 40s. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 50 46 53 / 90 90 70

Stevens Pass 46 42 46 / 90 90 70

$$

WAZ569-040000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

400 AM PST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch

to one inch possible. No snow accumulation.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

$$

_____

