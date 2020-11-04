WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 3, 2020

_____

306 FPUS56 KSEW 041457

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

656 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for the rest of today, tonight, and Thursday.

WAZ558-050000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

656 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind 15 to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 63 53 57 / 80 90 90

$$

WAZ559-050000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

656 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast wind around

10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind 15 to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 61 51 56 / 80 90 90

$$

WAZ507-050000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

656 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows near 50. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North wind to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 61 52 56 / 80 90 90

Everett 60 50 55 / 80 90 90

$$

WAZ509-050000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

656 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South

wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs near 50. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 65 52 58 / 80 90 90

Tacoma 64 52 57 / 80 90 90

$$

WAZ556-050000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

656 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs near 50. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 63 53 57 / 80 80 90

$$

WAZ555-050000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

656 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Northeast wind to

10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 62 51 57 / 90 90 100

Enumclaw 63 49 56 / 80 90 90

North Bend 64 50 58 / 90 90 100

$$

WAZ503-050000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

656 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. South wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts

to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. North wind 15 to

25 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 61 49 55 / 80 90 60

Sumas 62 48 55 / 90 90 70

$$

WAZ506-050000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

656 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

South wind 15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Northeast

wind to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 62 49 57 / 80 80 60

Mount Vernon 63 50 57 / 80 80 80

$$

WAZ001-050000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

656 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northwest wind

15 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 61 46 58 / 80 80 60

Eastsound 58 49 54 / 80 90 60

$$

WAZ510-050000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

656 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Windy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South

wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch

likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 20 to 35 mph

with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph

increasing to north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 15 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 62 51 57 / 60 80 70

Port Townsend 62 47 56 / 60 80 70

$$

WAZ511-050000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

656 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

20 to 30 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 15 to 30 mph north part, northeast 10 to 15 mph

south part.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 62 50 57 / 90 90 90

$$

WAZ504-050000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

656 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Lows near 40. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 65 53 59 / 80 90 90

Olympia 63 50 57 / 80 90 90

$$

WAZ512-050000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

656 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. East wind to 10 mph

becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

$$

WAZ514-050000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

656 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 61 47 55 / 80 90 60

Sequim 63 46 56 / 60 80 60

$$

WAZ515-050000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

656 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 59 48 54 / 100 90 60

$$

WAZ516-050000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

656 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. South wind 15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 60 48 56 / 90 80 50

$$

WAZ517-050000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

656 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. South wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows near 50. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 59 52 57 / 90 90 70

$$

WAZ513-050000-

Olympics-

656 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Rain. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall amounts one to

three inches possible. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation

near Hurricane Ridge.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 47 35 39 / 80 90 70

$$

WAZ567-050000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

656 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No new snow

accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet decreasing to

4000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 47 36 41 / 100 100 90

$$

WAZ568-050000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

656 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No new snow

accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Southwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation.

Southwest wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 40s. West wind in the

passes 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Light wind in the passes becoming east around

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 3500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 40. Light

wind in the passes becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

2500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 54 42 48 / 80 90 100

Stevens Pass 48 39 43 / 80 90 90

$$

WAZ569-050000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

656 AM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No new

snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet decreasing

to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three

inches possible. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

3000 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather