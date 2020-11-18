WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
158 AM PST Wed Nov 18 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for .TUESDAY THROUGH TUESDAY..., Wednesday, Wednesday night,
and Thursday.
WAZ558-181200-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
158 AM PST Wed Nov 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. A chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower
40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 45 50 41 49 / 100 100 60 50
WAZ559-181200-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
158 AM PST Wed Nov 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. South
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.MONDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 42 48 38 48 / 100 100 50 50
WAZ507-181200-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
158 AM PST Wed Nov 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain late in
the morning. Rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. A slight
chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 15 to
25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 44 50 41 48 / 100 100 50 50
Everett 43 48 40 47 / 100 100 60 50
WAZ509-181200-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
158 AM PST Wed Nov 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
late morning and early afternoon. A chance of rain late in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind
15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. South
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 43 52 41 49 / 100 100 70 50
Tacoma 43 50 40 49 / 100 100 70 50
WAZ556-181200-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
158 AM PST Wed Nov 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain late in
the morning. Rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind
10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 45 51 42 49 / 100 100 60 50
WAZ555-181200-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
158 AM PST Wed Nov 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
to 25 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40. Southeast wind to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper
30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 43 48 39 47 / 100 100 90 70
Enumclaw 42 49 37 46 / 100 90 70 60
North Bend 42 51 38 48 / 100 100 80 60
WAZ503-181200-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
158 AM PST Wed Nov 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
in the late morning and early afternoon. Rain likely late in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph
becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain
at times late in the evening. A chance of rain after midnight.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows near 40.
Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near
40.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.MONDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 43 49 40 48 / 90 100 70 50
Sumas 41 48 38 47 / 100 100 90 60
WAZ506-181200-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
158 AM PST Wed Nov 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain late in
the morning. Rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of rain after midnight. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming
south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s
to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south with
gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain
after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 44 50 41 49 / 90 90 60 40
Mount Vernon 44 51 40 50 / 90 100 70 40
WAZ001-181200-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
158 AM PST Wed Nov 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Southeast wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times late
in the morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to
30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
west after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south
in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after
midnight. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 41 51 39 50 / 90 90 50 40
Eastsound 43 48 42 47 / 90 100 60 40
WAZ510-181200-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
158 AM PST Wed Nov 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s
to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
at times late in the morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs
in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south
10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s
to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near
40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain
after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.MONDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 45 52 41 50 / 90 90 60 30
Port Townsend 41 50 38 49 / 90 90 50 40
WAZ511-181200-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
158 AM PST Wed Nov 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts
a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible
in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind
10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. A chance of
rain in the morning. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest
wind 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s
to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s
to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows
near 40.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 42 50 38 49 / 100 100 60 60
WAZ504-181200-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
158 AM PST Wed Nov 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts
a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible
in thunderstorms. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,
except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s
to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or
less after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper
30s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 45 51 39 50 / 100 100 80 60
Olympia 42 50 37 49 / 100 100 70 60
WAZ512-181200-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
158 AM PST Wed Nov 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half
inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Highs near 50. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph becoming
southwest with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
WAZ514-181200-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
158 AM PST Wed Nov 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows near 40. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Gusts to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Lows in the mid
to upper 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s to lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 40 49 37 48 / 90 100 50 40
Sequim 39 50 35 49 / 90 90 50 40
WAZ515-181200-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
158 AM PST Wed Nov 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind
10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper
40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s
to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 42 48 39 48 / 100 100 70 60
WAZ516-181200-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
158 AM PST Wed Nov 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts
a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible
in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast
wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to
a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy, cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows
near 40.
.MONDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 44 49 38 49 / 100 100 70 50
WAZ517-181200-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
158 AM PST Wed Nov 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then showers likely and
a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after
midnight. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid
40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 46 50 41 50 / 100 100 80 50
WAZ513-181200-
Olympics-
158 AM PST Wed Nov 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 3500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers, snow
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 3 inches.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. A chance of snow.
A chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level
near 2500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 3000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near 3500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 4000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 3500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
3500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 3500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 3500 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.
Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet. Snow
may be heavy at times.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 30 32 24 31 / 100 100 50 50
WAZ567-181200-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
158 AM PST Wed Nov 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
3500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of
3 to 8 inches.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level
near 3000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation 4 to
13 inches.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level
near 2000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow
level near 2500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 2500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the
evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
2500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near 2500 feet.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
3000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.
Snow may be heavy at times.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet. Snow
may be heavy at times.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 32 33 26 31 / 100 100 100 80
WAZ568-181200-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
158 AM PST Wed Nov 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Southwest wind in the passes
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures
in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind in the passes 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon, Gusts to 25 mph in
the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and
snow likely late in the evening. A chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch
to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Total
snow accumulation 2 to 9 inches. Southwest wind in the passes
10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. West wind in
the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow
level near 3000 feet. Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 3000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 3500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
3000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near 3000 feet.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
3500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.
Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet. Snow
may be heavy at times.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 32 37 30 35 / 90 100 80 70
Stevens Pass 30 34 28 31 / 90 100 80 70
WAZ569-181200-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
158 AM PST Wed Nov 18 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning. Snow through the day. Rain
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Snow level near 4000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms. Snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening. Snow likely. Rain likely
after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a
half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 4 to
9 inches. Total snow accumulation 9 to 19 inches.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow
may be heavy at times in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 3000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 3000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
3000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near 3500 feet.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
4000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet. Snow
may be heavy at times.
