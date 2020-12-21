WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 20, 2020

_____

969 FPUS56 KSEW 211112

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

311 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

WAZ558-220000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

311 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Highs near 50. South wind 20 to 30 mph becoming north

15 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain

late in the evening. Partly cloudy after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 30s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light

wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 51 34 44 / 100 100 0

$$

WAZ559-220000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

311 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain late in the evening. Mostly clear after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 48 31 42 / 100 80 0

$$

WAZ507-220000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

311 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain late in the evening. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the

30s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 48 35 43 / 100 80 0

Everett 47 34 42 / 100 90 10

$$

WAZ509-220000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

311 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

late morning and early afternoon. Rain late in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain

late in the evening. Mostly clear after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest after

midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light

wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 54 33 45 / 100 100 10

Tacoma 52 33 44 / 100 100 0

$$

WAZ556-220000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

311 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north in the

afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain late in the

evening. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light

wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 51 35 44 / 100 100 10

$$

WAZ555-220000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

311 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light

wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 52 35 43 / 100 100 20

Enumclaw 53 31 42 / 100 100 10

North Bend 54 33 44 / 100 100 20

$$

WAZ503-220000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

311 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind 10 to

20 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain late in the evening. A slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the 30s. West wind 20 to

30 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts to

40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Light wind becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 40. Northeast wind to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 44 33 42 / 100 70 0

Sumas 43 31 41 / 100 80 0

$$

WAZ506-220000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

311 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Highs in the 40s. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain in the late evening and early morning.

Mostly cloudy in the morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the 30s. West wind 20 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid

40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 45 36 44 / 100 70 0

Mount Vernon 47 36 44 / 100 80 0

$$

WAZ001-220000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

311 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph becoming northwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain late in

the evening. Mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s. West wind 15 to 30 mph becoming northwest after

midnight. Gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind

becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 45 35 44 / 100 50 0

Eastsound 44 37 42 / 100 50 0

$$

WAZ510-220000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

311 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of rain late in the evening. Partly cloudy after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the 30s. West wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming northwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light

wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 47 37 45 / 100 70 0

Port Townsend 46 33 43 / 100 60 0

$$

WAZ511-220000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

311 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North part,

northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph in the afternoon. South part, northeast wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph

south part.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain late in

the evening. Mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s

to mid 30s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 50 31 44 / 100 60 0

$$

WAZ504-220000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

311 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain late in the

evening. Partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

near 30. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light

wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 55 36 47 / 100 70 0

Olympia 53 33 45 / 100 80 0

$$

WAZ512-220000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

311 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 30s. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows

near 30. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light

wind becoming east to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

$$

WAZ514-220000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

311 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Rain until late afternoon, then rain and snow late in

the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level

near 1000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind

10 to 20 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 40. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 45 32 43 / 100 40 0

Sequim 45 30 43 / 100 50 0

$$

WAZ515-220000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

311 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain until late afternoon, then cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the

morning. No snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

East wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming west 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 40. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 44 33 43 / 100 20 0

$$

WAZ516-220000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

311 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain until late afternoon, then cloudy with a

chance of rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to

three inches possible. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 15 to

25 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 47 33 46 / 100 20 0

$$

WAZ517-220000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

311 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain until late afternoon, then cloudy with a

chance of rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to

three inches possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South

wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming northwest 20 to

35 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Light wind becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 53 40 46 / 100 30 0

$$

WAZ513-220000-

Olympics-

311 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet decreasing to

4000 feet in the afternoon. Precipitation may be heavy at times.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation

near Hurricane Ridge of 10 to 17 inches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

late in the evening. Mostly clear after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet

increasing to 3000 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet

increasing to 8000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 32 17 28 / 100 50 0

$$

WAZ567-220000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

311 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Patchy dense fog late in the afternoon.

Snow level near 4000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation of 7 to

12 inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times in the evening. Snow accumulation of 3 to

5 inches. Total snow accumulation 10 to 17 inches.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 300 feet. No snow accumulation.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet

increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 34 19 28 / 100 90 10

$$

WAZ568-220000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

311 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Rain and snow. Snow

level near 6500 feet. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. No snow accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures near

40. Southeast wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming southwest

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times in the evening. Snow accumulation of 7 to

11 inches. West wind in the passes 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 30. West wind in the

passes 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

Light wind in the passes.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet

increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass

temperatures near 30. Light wind in the passes.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 41 26 30 / 100 100 30

Stevens Pass 38 23 27 / 100 100 30

$$

WAZ569-220000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

311 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Rain and snow through

the day. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall amounts one to three

inches possible. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times in the evening. Snow accumulation of 5 to

10 inches. Total snow accumulation 5 to 11 inches.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet

increasing to 8000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

$$

_____

