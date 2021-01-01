WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 31, 2020

_____

221 FPUS56 KSEW 011051

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

250 AM PST Fri Jan 1 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

WAZ558-020000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

250 AM PST Fri Jan 1 2021

.TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the lower 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three

inches possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to

30 mph becoming east 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts to

40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 53 46 51 / 100 90 100

$$

WAZ559-020000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

250 AM PST Fri Jan 1 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three

inches possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 50 44 49 / 100 90 100

$$

WAZ507-020000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

250 AM PST Fri Jan 1 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind

15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three

inches possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind

20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at

times after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 52 47 51 / 100 90 100

Everett 51 45 50 / 100 90 100

$$

WAZ509-020000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

250 AM PST Fri Jan 1 2021

.TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three

inches possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 56 45 52 / 100 100 100

Tacoma 54 44 51 / 100 100 100

$$

WAZ556-020000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

250 AM PST Fri Jan 1 2021

.TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three

inches possible. Lows in the lower 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph

becoming east 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 53 46 51 / 100 90 100

$$

WAZ555-020000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

250 AM PST Fri Jan 1 2021

.TODAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three

inches possible. Lows near 40. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 52 45 50 / 90 100 100

Enumclaw 54 43 49 / 90 100 100

North Bend 52 44 51 / 90 100 100

$$

WAZ503-020000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

250 AM PST Fri Jan 1 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 25 to 35 mph becoming

south 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Very windy. Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph increasing to 20 to 40 mph with

gusts to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three

inches possible. Lows near 40. South wind 20 to 40 mph with gusts

to 55 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

South wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at

times after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 52 45 50 / 100 90 90

Sumas 52 44 49 / 100 90 100

$$

WAZ506-020000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

250 AM PST Fri Jan 1 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast

wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three

inches possible. Lows near 40. South wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts

to 50 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

South wind 20 to 30 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at

times after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 52 45 51 / 100 90 90

Mount Vernon 54 46 52 / 100 90 90

$$

WAZ001-020000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

250 AM PST Fri Jan 1 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain likely until late afternoon, then rain at

times late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 20 to

35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph increasing to 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind

20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

southeast 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at

times after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 51 43 51 / 100 90 100

Eastsound 50 44 49 / 90 90 90

$$

WAZ510-020000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

250 AM PST Fri Jan 1 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Rain likely until late afternoon, then rain at

times late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southeast wind 25 to 35 mph becoming south 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch

likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind

20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind

20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph becoming west 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 54 46 53 / 100 90 90

Port Townsend 51 42 51 / 100 90 90

$$

WAZ511-020000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

250 AM PST Fri Jan 1 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North part, south

wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. South part, southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph becoming

southwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the 40s to lower 50s. North part, south wind 15 to 30 mph. South

part, southwest wind around 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 50 44 51 / 100 100 100

$$

WAZ504-020000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

250 AM PST Fri Jan 1 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely late in

the morning. Rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three

inches possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind

20 to 30 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 53 45 52 / 100 100 100

Olympia 52 44 51 / 100 100 100

$$

WAZ512-020000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

250 AM PST Fri Jan 1 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows near

40. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west after midnight. Gusts

to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

$$

WAZ514-020000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

250 AM PST Fri Jan 1 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Rain likely until late afternoon, then rain at

times late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts

to 40 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then a chance of rain

late in the evening. Rain likely after midnight. Patchy dense fog

in the morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s

to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 51 41 51 / 100 90 100

Sequim 53 40 52 / 100 90 90

$$

WAZ515-020000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

250 AM PST Fri Jan 1 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Patchy dense fog in the

morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs

near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows near

40. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at

times after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 50 45 50 / 100 100 100

$$

WAZ516-020000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

250 AM PST Fri Jan 1 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Very windy. Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Highs near 50. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph becoming

southwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Very windy. Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs

near 50. South wind 20 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three

inches possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind

25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. South wind 15 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 51 45 52 / 100 90 100

$$

WAZ517-020000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

250 AM PST Fri Jan 1 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs near 50. South wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to

45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Very windy. Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs

near 50. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph increasing

to 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in

the evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 25 to 40 mph with gusts to

55 mph becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 52 47 52 / 100 90 100

$$

WAZ513-020000-

Olympics-

250 AM PST Fri Jan 1 2021

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Patchy dense fog late in the morning.

Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch.

.TONIGHT...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Snow level near 4500 feet.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge up to 4 inches.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

Precipitation may be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts three

inches or more possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge

of 2 to 7 inches. Total snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge

2 to 12 inches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet

decreasing to 3500 feet after midnight. Precipitation may be

heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 37 30 35 / 100 90 100

$$

WAZ567-020000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

250 AM PST Fri Jan 1 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Rain and snow. Snow

level near 5500 feet. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

Precipitation may be heavy at times in the evening. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation of 4 to

9 inches.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Snow accumulation of 7 to 14 inches. Total snow accumulation

11 to 26 inches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rain

may be heavy at times in the evening. Rainfall amounts one to

three inches possible.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 38 33 35 / 100 100 100

$$

WAZ568-020000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

250 AM PST Fri Jan 1 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Rain and snow through

the day. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch

to one inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the mid 30s. Light wind in the passes

becoming southeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to

5 inches. Southwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to

5 inches. Total snow accumulation 2 to 12 inches. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid 30s. West wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Southwest wind in

the passes 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. West wind in the passes

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 36 34 36 / 70 90 100

Stevens Pass 34 31 34 / 80 100 90

$$

WAZ569-020000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

250 AM PST Fri Jan 1 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Rain and snow through

the day. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times in the evening. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 3 to 8 inches.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Patchy dense fog late in the morning.

Snow level near 4500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches. Total snow accumulation 8 to

21 inches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

$$

