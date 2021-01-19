WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, January 18, 2021

676 FPUS56 KSEW 191113

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

312 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

WAZ558-200000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

312 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light

wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 300 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

400 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 48 37 46 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ559-200000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

312 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. North wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 400 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

400 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 46 35 45 / 0 10 0

$$

WAZ507-200000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

312 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light

wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. East wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 200 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 47 38 46 / 0 10 0

Everett 46 37 45 / 0 10 0

$$

WAZ509-200000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

312 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.

Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 49 36 47 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 48 35 46 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ556-200000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

312 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light

wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 300 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

300 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 49 37 47 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ555-200000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

312 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light

wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 400 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 51 39 48 / 0 10 0

Enumclaw 50 36 47 / 0 10 0

North Bend 52 37 48 / 0 10 0

$$

WAZ503-200000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

312 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near sea level. Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

200 feet. Highs near 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 46 37 45 / 10 20 0

Sumas 46 36 44 / 10 30 0

$$

WAZ506-200000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

312 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Light wind becoming

northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near sea level. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 46 38 45 / 10 10 0

Mount Vernon 49 38 47 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ001-200000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

312 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 300 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 45 37 45 / 10 20 0

Eastsound 44 38 44 / 10 20 0

$$

WAZ510-200000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

312 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South

wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Light wind becoming

north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 300 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 400 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 47 39 47 / 0 10 0

Port Townsend 46 37 45 / 0 10 0

$$

WAZ511-200000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

312 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the 40s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 48 34 45 / 0 10 0

$$

WAZ504-200000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

312 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s. South wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 49 35 47 / 0 0 0

Olympia 48 34 47 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ512-200000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

312 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

near 50. East wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ514-200000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

312 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable

to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 47 36 45 / 0 10 0

Sequim 48 35 45 / 0 10 0

$$

WAZ515-200000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

312 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs near 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 47 40 45 / 10 20 0

$$

WAZ516-200000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

312 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 49 37 47 / 0 10 0

$$

WAZ517-200000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

312 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East wind

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 49 39 47 / 0 10 0

$$

WAZ513-200000-

Olympics-

312 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet decreasing to 5000 feet

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet

decreasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 1000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 36 26 31 / 0 10 0

$$

WAZ567-200000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

312 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

until early morning, then mostly cloudy in the morning. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet

decreasing to 1500 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 200 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 300 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 300 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 35 27 33 / 10 20 0

$$

WAZ568-200000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

312 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet increasing

to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

lower to mid 30s. East wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain and snow late in the evening. Mostly cloudy after midnight.

Snow level near 2500 feet. No snow accumulation. Freezing level

near 3000 feet after midnight. Light wind in the passes.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind

in the passes.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet

decreasing to 2000 feet after midnight. Light wind in the passes.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 30.

East wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 2000 feet in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 400 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 36 27 35 / 0 10 0

Stevens Pass 33 24 32 / 0 10 0

$$

WAZ569-200000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

312 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet increasing

to 7000 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet

decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet.

$$

