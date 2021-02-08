WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 7, 2021

_____

891 FPUS56 KSEW 081026

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

225 AM PST Mon Feb 8 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

WAZ558-090000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

225 AM PST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 40. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near sea level. Highs near 40. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight.

Snow level near sea level. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in

the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near

sea level. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 43 32 41 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ559-090000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

225 AM PST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 40. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30. North wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow

in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in

the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near

sea level. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 41 29 39 / 20 10 10

$$

WAZ507-090000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

225 AM PST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain late in the afternoon. Highs near 40. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North wind to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs near 40. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. North wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 17 to

21.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near sea level. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 41 32 40 / 20 10 10

Everett 39 30 38 / 20 10 10

$$

WAZ509-090000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

225 AM PST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. South

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 30. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near sea level. Highs near 40. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight.

Snow level near sea level. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in

the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near

sea level. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 43 30 42 / 10 10 10

Tacoma 42 29 41 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ556-090000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

225 AM PST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain in the morning. A slight chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs near 40. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 40. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows near 30. North

wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in

the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 41 31 40 / 30 10 10

$$

WAZ555-090000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

225 AM PST Mon Feb 8 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 18 to

20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 40 29 40 / 40 20 20

Enumclaw 40 27 39 / 20 10 10

North Bend 41 29 41 / 30 20 20

$$

WAZ503-090000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

225 AM PST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. A chance of snow late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind

15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. A slight chance of snow late in

the evening. Lows in the 20s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s. Northeast wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows in the 20s.

Northeast wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northeast wind 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows 12 to 16.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow. Lows 14 to 16.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow.

Highs near 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

sea level. Lows 18 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 300 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near

sea level. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 38 24 37 / 30 20 10

Sumas 36 22 35 / 30 20 10

$$

WAZ506-090000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

225 AM PST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 15 to

25 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear with a slight chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North wind 15 to 25 mph

becoming northeast after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. North wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northeast

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the 30s. Northeast wind 20 to 30 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows 17 to 19.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

300 feet. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 400 feet. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near sea level. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near sea level. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 40 29 39 / 30 20 10

Mount Vernon 41 28 40 / 30 20 10

$$

WAZ001-090000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

225 AM PST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. A chance of snow late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind

15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. A slight chance of snow in the

late evening and early morning. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northeast wind 20 to 30 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph increasing to 20 to 35 mph with

gusts to 45 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the

morning. Highs in the 30s. Northeast wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts

to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 22.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs near 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows 19 to 21.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

200 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near

sea level. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near sea level. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 39 28 38 / 30 20 10

Eastsound 38 28 36 / 30 20 10

$$

WAZ510-090000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

225 AM PST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow late in the

afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs near 40. Northwest

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight.

A slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near 200 feet.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North wind to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 40. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North wind 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near sea level. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 42 30 41 / 30 20 10

Port Townsend 40 30 39 / 30 20 20

$$

WAZ511-090000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

225 AM PST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow late

in the evening. Partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near

300 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North wind to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near sea level. Highs in the 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in

the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near

sea level. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 42 27 42 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ504-090000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

225 AM PST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30. North wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near sea level. Highs near 40. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight.

Snow level near 300 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in

the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

200 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in

the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 43 30 43 / 20 10 0

Olympia 43 27 43 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ512-090000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

225 AM PST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

East wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 200 feet. Highs near 40. East wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight.

Snow level near 200 feet. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in

the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s.

$$

WAZ514-090000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

225 AM PST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 19.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs near

30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows 17 to 19.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near

sea level. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 41 26 39 / 20 20 10

Sequim 41 26 39 / 20 20 10

$$

WAZ515-090000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

225 AM PST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the

morning. Highs in the 30s. East wind 15 to 30 mph becoming

northeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 22.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow. Lows 17 to 21.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow.

Highs near 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 300 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 41 30 39 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ516-090000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

225 AM PST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 40. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East

wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40. East wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the 30s to lower

40s. East wind 20 to 30 mph becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid

20s.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow.

Highs near 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the

upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 42 27 41 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ517-090000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

225 AM PST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 40. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 200 feet. Highs near 40. East wind 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain

and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after

midnight. Snow level near sea level. Lows in the mid to upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the

morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

sea level. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near

sea level. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near sea level. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 43 31 42 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ513-090000-

Olympics-

225 AM PST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow late in

the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet. No snow accumulation

near Hurricane Ridge.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow level

near 200 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning.

No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge. Freezing level near

1500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a chance of snow in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then a slight chance of snow after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a chance of snow in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 400 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near sea level.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 23 12 23 / 10 20 10

$$

WAZ567-090000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

225 AM PST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow late in the

afternoon. Snow level near sea level.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near sea level.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 300 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near

sea level.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 21 11 21 / 30 20 20

$$

WAZ568-090000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

225 AM PST Mon Feb 8 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning. A

chance of snow late in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures

in the mid to upper 20s. West wind in the passes to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Light wind

in the passes.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow. No snow

accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 20s. Light wind

in the passes.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Light wind in the passes.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower to mid 20s. Light wind in the passes

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a chance of snow in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

200 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 300 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 28 17 27 / 30 20 10

Stevens Pass 24 14 23 / 20 10 10

$$

WAZ569-090000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

225 AM PST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning. A

slight chance of rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow level

near 500 feet. No snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 500 feet increasing

to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level

near 500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow.

$$

_____

