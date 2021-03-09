WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 8, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

314 AM PST Tue Mar 9 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

WAZ558-100000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

314 AM PST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph increasing to

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind becoming

north around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. North wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 51 36 50 / 20 10 10

WAZ559-100000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

314 AM PST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near

50. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 49 34 49 / 40 10 10

WAZ507-100000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

314 AM PST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 51 37 48 / 20 10 10

Everett 50 35 47 / 20 10 10

WAZ509-100000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

314 AM PST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind becoming

north to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming

north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 53 34 51 / 20 10 10

Tacoma 52 34 50 / 20 10 10

WAZ556-100000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

314 AM PST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. East wind around 10 mph becoming south

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming

northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 52 35 50 / 20 10 10

WAZ555-100000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

314 AM PST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 53 35 51 / 30 20 10

Enumclaw 51 33 49 / 30 20 10

North Bend 53 34 51 / 30 20 10

WAZ503-100000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

314 AM PST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 50. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. South wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 52 35 48 / 10 10 10

Sumas 53 34 50 / 20 10 10

WAZ506-100000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

314 AM PST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 51 38 47 / 10 10 10

Mount Vernon 53 35 50 / 20 10 10

WAZ001-100000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

314 AM PST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 50 37 47 / 10 10 10

Eastsound 47 38 44 / 10 10 10

WAZ510-100000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

314 AM PST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near

50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 52 38 49 / 10 10 10

Port Townsend 49 37 47 / 20 10 10

WAZ511-100000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

314 AM PST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 49 32 51 / 40 20 10

WAZ504-100000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

314 AM PST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near

50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 51 35 51 / 30 10 20

Olympia 50 33 50 / 30 10 10

WAZ512-100000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

314 AM PST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

WAZ514-100000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

314 AM PST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable

to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 48 34 47 / 30 20 10

Sequim 50 35 48 / 30 20 10

WAZ515-100000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

314 AM PST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to east 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 46 36 46 / 50 30 10

WAZ517-100000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

314 AM PST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 48 35 49 / 50 20 10

WAZ516-100000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

314 AM PST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the

40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 48 33 48 / 60 20 10

WAZ513-100000-

Olympics-

314 AM PST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet increasing to

3500 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet decreasing to 2500 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

1500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 30 22 31 / 50 30 30

WAZ567-100000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

314 AM PST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 2500 feet decreasing to 1500 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

2000 feet in the afternoon. Freezing level near 2000 feet in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Snow level near

2000 feet in the evening. Freezing level near 2000 feet after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet increasing to

3500 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 2500 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4000 feet decreasing to 3000 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 34 23 33 / 30 20 30

WAZ568-100000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

314 AM PST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind in the

passes becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 2000 feet. Light wind in the passes.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet in the afternoon. Freezing

level near 2000 feet in the morning. Afternoon pass temperatures

in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind in the passes becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

Light wind in the passes.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet increasing to

3500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures near 40.

Light wind in the passes.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4500 feet decreasing to 3500 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 39 26 38 / 40 20 20

Stevens Pass 35 23 35 / 40 30 20

WAZ569-100000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

314 AM PST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

2000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level near 2500 feet in the evening. Freezing

level near 2500 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet increasing to

4000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4500 feet decreasing to 3000 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

