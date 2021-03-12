WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 11, 2021 _____ 550 FPUS56 KSEW 121225 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 425 AM PST Fri Mar 12 2021 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Saturday. WAZ558-130000- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 425 AM PST Fri Mar 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Seattle 56 37 59 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ559-130000- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 425 AM PST Fri Mar 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Light wind. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bremerton 54 34 57 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ507-130000- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 425 AM PST Fri Mar 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Edmonds 54 37 58 / 0 0 0 Everett 53 36 57 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ509-130000- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 425 AM PST Fri Mar 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Light wind. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Puyallup 57 35 61 / 0 0 0 Tacoma 55 33 60 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ556-130000- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 425 AM PST Fri Mar 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Light wind. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellevue 55 37 60 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ555-130000- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 425 AM PST Fri Mar 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. East wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Light wind. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. Light wind. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 56 38 62 / 0 0 0 Enumclaw 54 36 59 / 0 0 0 North Bend 56 37 62 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ503-130000- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 425 AM PST Fri Mar 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellingham 52 36 57 / 0 0 0 Sumas 54 37 58 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ506-130000- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 425 AM PST Fri Mar 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Anacortes 51 38 55 / 0 0 0 Mount Vernon 55 37 59 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ001-130000- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 425 AM PST Fri Mar 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 51 37 52 / 0 0 0 Eastsound 48 38 50 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ510-130000- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 425 AM PST Fri Mar 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 53 38 57 / 0 0 0 Port Townsend 50 37 54 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ511-130000- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 425 AM PST Fri Mar 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Southwest wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Shelton 56 32 60 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ504-130000- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 425 AM PST Fri Mar 12 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Chehalis 57 32 60 / 0 0 0 Olympia 57 30 60 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ512-130000- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 425 AM PST Fri Mar 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. $$ WAZ514-130000- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 425 AM PST Fri Mar 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 50 36 52 / 0 0 0 Sequim 51 35 54 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ515-130000- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 425 AM PST Fri Mar 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Light wind. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Sekiu 49 36 51 / 10 10 0 $$ WAZ517-130000- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 425 AM PST Fri Mar 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 50 35 53 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ516-130000- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 425 AM PST Fri Mar 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Forks 49 34 51 / 10 0 0 $$ WAZ513-130000- Olympics- 425 AM PST Fri Mar 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 38 28 42 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ567-130000- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 425 AM PST Fri Mar 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 5500 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet increasing to 7500 feet in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet decreasing to 2000 feet after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Snow level near 2000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 38 29 44 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ568-130000- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 425 AM PST Fri Mar 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind in the passes. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 6500 feet. Light wind in the passes. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 40s. Light wind in the passes. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet. Light wind in the passes. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind in the passes. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet decreasing to 2000 feet after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow level near 2000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 45 29 49 / 0 0 0 Stevens Pass 42 26 47 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ569-130000- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 425 AM PST Fri Mar 12 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7500 feet. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet decreasing to 2000 feet after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow level near 1500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather