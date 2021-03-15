WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 14, 2021 _____ 566 FPUS56 KSEW 150942 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 241 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Tuesday. WAZ558-152300- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 241 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain late in the morning. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Seattle 47 32 51 / 20 0 0 $$ WAZ559-152300- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 241 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain late in the morning. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs near 50. Light wind. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bremerton 46 29 50 / 30 0 0 $$ WAZ507-152300- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 241 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Edmonds 45 33 49 / 20 0 0 Everett 44 31 49 / 20 0 0 $$ WAZ509-152300- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 241 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain late in the morning. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light wind. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Puyallup 47 29 52 / 20 0 0 Tacoma 46 28 51 / 20 0 0 $$ WAZ556-152300- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 241 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain late in the morning. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30. Light wind. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellevue 47 31 51 / 20 0 0 $$ WAZ555-152300- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 241 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of snow late in the morning. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the 40s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Lows near 30. Light wind. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 46 32 52 / 20 0 0 Enumclaw 44 28 50 / 30 0 0 North Bend 46 29 52 / 30 0 0 $$ WAZ503-152300- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 241 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellingham 46 32 48 / 10 0 0 Sumas 48 32 49 / 10 0 0 $$ WAZ506-152300- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 241 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near 400 feet. Highs in the 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Anacortes 45 34 48 / 10 0 0 Mount Vernon 47 32 51 / 20 0 0 $$ WAZ001-152300- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 241 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 45 34 47 / 10 0 0 Eastsound 43 35 45 / 10 0 0 $$ WAZ510-152300- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 241 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 46 34 49 / 20 0 0 Port Townsend 45 33 48 / 10 0 0 $$ WAZ511-152300- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 241 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Shelton 47 29 51 / 20 0 0 $$ WAZ504-152300- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 241 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of snow late in the morning. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Chehalis 48 28 52 / 20 0 0 Olympia 48 26 52 / 20 0 0 $$ WAZ512-152300- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 241 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50. $$ WAZ514-152300- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 241 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs near 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 46 32 47 / 10 0 0 Sequim 45 31 49 / 10 0 0 $$ WAZ515-152300- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 241 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Sekiu 45 33 46 / 10 0 0 $$ WAZ517-152300- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 241 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs near 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 47 31 49 / 20 0 0 $$ WAZ516-152300- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 241 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Forks 47 30 48 / 10 0 0 $$ WAZ513-152300- Olympics- 241 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of snow late in the morning. Snow level near 300 feet in the morning. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge. Freezing level near 2500 feet in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 2000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 28 19 34 / 10 0 0 $$ WAZ567-152300- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 241 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near 300 feet in the morning. Freezing level near 3000 feet in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet decreasing to 1500 feet after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SATURDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 32 22 36 / 20 0 0 $$ WAZ568-152300- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 241 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of snow late in the morning. Snow level near 400 feet in the morning. Freezing level near 2500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 30s. Light wind in the passes becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Freezing level near 2000 feet. West wind in the passes to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower 40s. Light wind in the passes. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet. Light wind in the passes. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind in the passes. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet decreasing to 3000 feet after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 34 22 41 / 20 0 0 Stevens Pass 33 20 40 / 20 0 0 $$ WAZ569-152300- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 241 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of snow late in the morning. Snow level near 500 feet. Freezing level near 2500 feet in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 2000 feet. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather