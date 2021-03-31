WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

231 AM PDT Wed Mar 31 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

231 AM PDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 61 41 57 / 0 0 0

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

231 AM PDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 59 38 55 / 0 0 10

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

231 AM PDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the 50s to lower 60s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 56 41 55 / 0 0 0

Everett 56 40 53 / 0 0 0

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

231 AM PDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost and patchy fog in the

morning, then areas of frost late in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. North wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. North wind to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 63 40 59 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 61 38 57 / 0 0 0

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

231 AM PDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 40. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 62 42 57 / 0 0 0

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

231 AM PDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning, then

areas of frost late in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 40. West wind to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 64 43 59 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 62 40 57 / 0 0 0

North Bend 64 42 59 / 0 0 0

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

231 AM PDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Light wind becoming south

to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs near 50. Light wind becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 56 40 53 / 0 0 10

Sumas 58 41 54 / 0 0 20

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

231 AM PDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the 50s to lower 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Northwest wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. West

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 53 41 52 / 0 0 10

Mount Vernon 58 40 55 / 0 0 10

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

231 AM PDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming north in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light

wind becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 52 39 51 / 0 0 10

Eastsound 49 41 49 / 0 0 10

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

231 AM PDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming south to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light

wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 54 40 53 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 52 39 51 / 0 0 0

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

231 AM PDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming east in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind becoming southwest

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 61 38 55 / 0 0 10

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

231 AM PDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost and patchy fog in the

morning, then areas of frost late in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. North wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 63 39 57 / 0 0 0

Olympia 61 36 56 / 0 0 0

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

231 AM PDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning, then

areas of frost late in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid

60s. East wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

231 AM PDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light

wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West

wind 15 to 25 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming light in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 52 38 52 / 0 0 10

Sequim 53 38 52 / 0 0 10

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

231 AM PDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light

wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the

morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 52 39 48 / 0 0 30

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

231 AM PDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50.

Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 60 41 50 / 0 0 10

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

231 AM PDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Northwest wind to 10 mph

becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the

morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. West wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light

wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 55 37 49 / 0 0 30

Olympics-

231 AM PDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Freezing

level near 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. No snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 3500 feet decreasing to 2000 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet increasing

to 3500 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 43 30 37 / 0 0 10

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

231 AM PDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Freezing

level near 5500 feet increasing to 7000 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. No snow accumulation.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 2500 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 46 34 39 / 0 0 10

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

231 AM PDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Freezing

level near 7500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 50. Light

wind in the passes.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet. East

wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet

decreasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind in the

passes around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. West wind in the passes around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 3000 feet. Freezing level near 4500 feet

in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid

40s. Light wind in the passes.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 50 33 47 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 48 31 45 / 0 0 0

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

231 AM PDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Freezing level

near 8500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet decreasing to

4000 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet increasing

to 5000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

