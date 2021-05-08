WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, May 7, 2021

_____

349 FPUS56 KSEW 081008

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

307 AM PDT Sat May 8 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

WAZ558-082300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

307 AM PDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the late

morning and early afternoon. A chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 55 47 62 / 30 30 30

$$

WAZ559-082300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

307 AM PDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the

morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. North wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 54 44 60 / 30 30 30

$$

WAZ507-082300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

307 AM PDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming northwest to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light

wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of through the day.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 56 47 59 / 20 30 20

Everett 53 45 59 / 20 30 20

$$

WAZ509-082300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

307 AM PDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

A slight chance of rain late in the morning. A chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. West wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near

70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 56 46 64 / 30 30 30

Tacoma 55 45 62 / 30 30 30

$$

WAZ556-082300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

307 AM PDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 56 47 62 / 20 30 20

$$

WAZ555-082300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

307 AM PDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the

afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of through the day.

Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 57 45 62 / 30 30 20

Enumclaw 53 43 61 / 30 40 30

North Bend 56 44 63 / 30 40 20

$$

WAZ503-082300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

307 AM PDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light

wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of through the day.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 55 44 61 / 20 20 10

Sumas 57 44 62 / 20 20 10

$$

WAZ506-082300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

307 AM PDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light

wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 57 45 58 / 20 20 10

Mount Vernon 59 45 62 / 30 20 10

$$

WAZ001-082300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

307 AM PDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming west

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West wind to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of through the day.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near

60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 55 43 60 / 20 20 20

Eastsound 54 45 57 / 20 20 10

$$

WAZ510-082300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

307 AM PDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light

wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 57 45 58 / 20 30 10

Port Townsend 55 43 57 / 30 20 20

$$

WAZ511-082300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

307 AM PDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the

morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming north after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows in the

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 54 42 62 / 50 20 30

$$

WAZ504-082300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

307 AM PDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. South wind

to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near

70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 54 44 62 / 50 30 30

Olympia 54 41 63 / 50 30 30

$$

WAZ512-082300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

307 AM PDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. West wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near

70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ514-082300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

307 AM PDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the

morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind becoming

variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 52 43 56 / 40 30 20

Sequim 55 42 59 / 30 30 10

$$

WAZ515-082300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

307 AM PDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. Wind variable

to 10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 51 44 55 / 60 40 20

$$

WAZ517-082300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

307 AM PDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near

60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 53 46 57 / 60 30 30

$$

WAZ516-082300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

307 AM PDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Light wind

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 53 43 58 / 70 40 30

$$

WAZ513-082300-

Olympics-

307 AM PDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning. A chance of snow

through the day. Rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

3000 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4500 feet. No snow accumulation near Hurricane

Ridge.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of. Freezing

level near 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 37 32 41 / 50 50 10

$$

WAZ567-082300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

307 AM PDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level

near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet increasing

to 5500 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of through the day.

Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of through the day.

Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of. Freezing

level near 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 38 32 43 / 40 20 10

$$

WAZ568-082300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

307 AM PDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 3500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower

40s. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 4000 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4000 feet. No snow accumulation. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind in the passes

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind in the

passes becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of through the day.

Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of. Freezing

level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 43 34 49 / 30 20 10

Stevens Pass 40 33 45 / 20 20 10

$$

WAZ569-082300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

307 AM PDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather