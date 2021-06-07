WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 6, 2021 _____ 167 FPUS56 KSEW 071106 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 404 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Tuesday. WAZ558-072300- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 404 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Seattle 63 47 67 / 60 30 60 $$ WAZ559-072300- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 404 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the 40s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bremerton 62 45 65 / 50 20 60 $$ WAZ507-072300- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 404 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows near 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Edmonds 62 47 65 / 60 30 60 Everett 61 46 65 / 60 20 50 $$ WAZ509-072300- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 404 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Puyallup 64 46 66 / 60 30 60 Tacoma 63 45 66 / 50 30 60 $$ WAZ556-072300- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 404 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows near 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellevue 64 47 67 / 60 30 60 $$ WAZ555-072300- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 404 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021 .TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows near 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 64 45 67 / 60 20 60 Enumclaw 61 43 64 / 50 30 70 North Bend 65 44 68 / 50 30 60 $$ WAZ503-072300- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 404 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellingham 61 45 65 / 60 20 40 Sumas 63 44 67 / 40 20 40 $$ WAZ506-072300- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 404 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Anacortes 61 46 63 / 60 20 50 Mount Vernon 64 45 67 / 60 20 40 $$ WAZ001-072300- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 404 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows near 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows near 50. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 62 44 65 / 60 20 60 Eastsound 60 48 63 / 60 20 60 $$ WAZ510-072300- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 404 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. West wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the 60s. West wind to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows near 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 60 47 61 / 60 20 50 Port Townsend 60 45 61 / 60 20 50 $$ WAZ511-072300- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 404 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs near 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Shelton 62 42 66 / 30 20 60 $$ WAZ504-072300- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 404 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows near 50. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Chehalis 61 43 65 / 40 30 50 Olympia 62 41 66 / 40 20 50 $$ WAZ512-072300- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 404 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. West wind to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows near 50. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. $$ WAZ514-072300- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 404 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60. Wind variable to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 57 45 59 / 30 20 50 Sequim 59 43 61 / 40 20 40 $$ WAZ515-072300- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 404 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Sekiu 56 44 58 / 30 20 50 $$ WAZ517-072300- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 404 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Showers. Highs near 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 58 45 60 / 40 20 50 $$ WAZ516-072300- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 404 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Showers. Highs near 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows near 50. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Forks 59 42 61 / 30 20 40 $$ WAZ513-072300- Olympics- 404 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near 4500 feet. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near 5000 feet. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Snow level near 4500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 6000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 41 33 44 / 30 20 40 $$ WAZ567-072300- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 404 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 4500 feet. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow level near 5000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Snow level near 5500 feet. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet increasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 7000 feet. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near 8500 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 44 34 49 / 40 20 50 $$ WAZ568-072300- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 404 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 4000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 50. West wind in the passes to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near 5000 feet. Light wind in the passes. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind in the passes. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet. Light wind in the passes. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind in the passes. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Snow level near 5500 feet. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near 5500 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet increasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near 8500 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 52 34 55 / 50 20 60 Stevens Pass 48 33 52 / 50 20 40 $$ WAZ569-072300- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 404 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 4500 feet. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Snow level near 5500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Snow level near 5500 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near 6000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet increasing to 7000 feet in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather