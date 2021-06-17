WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 16, 2021

_____

529 FPUS56 KSEW 171005

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

304 AM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

WAZ558-172300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

304 AM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 76 53 74 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ559-172300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

304 AM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind

becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Light wind becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 76 50 74 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ507-172300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

304 AM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 73 53 71 / 0 0 0

Everett 72 51 70 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ509-172300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

304 AM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming north to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North wind around 10 mph becoming west to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 77 51 76 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 76 50 75 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ556-172300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

304 AM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 77 53 75 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ555-172300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

304 AM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

North wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 79 53 77 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 76 50 75 / 0 0 0

North Bend 79 51 78 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ503-172300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

304 AM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 72 52 70 / 0 0 0

Sumas 76 52 75 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ506-172300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

304 AM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 69 51 68 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 75 51 73 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ001-172300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

304 AM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to

10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 71 49 69 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 67 53 67 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ510-172300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

304 AM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 67 51 65 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 67 51 66 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ511-172300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

304 AM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming north

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Light wind becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 78 49 77 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ504-172300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

304 AM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 77 48 75 / 0 0 0

Olympia 78 47 77 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ512-172300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

304 AM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind around

10 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ514-172300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

304 AM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 67 50 66 / 0 0 0

Sequim 69 50 68 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ515-172300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

304 AM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 64 49 62 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ517-172300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

304 AM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 68 53 66 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ516-172300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

304 AM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 67 49 64 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ513-172300-

Olympics-

304 AM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet increasing to

9500 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 57 41 57 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ567-172300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

304 AM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 61 45 61 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ568-172300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

304 AM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind in the passes

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet. West wind

in the passes to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind in the passes

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming north after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 60s. North wind

in the passes around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 69 43 69 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 65 43 66 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ569-172300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

304 AM PDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

$$

_____

