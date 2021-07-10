WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 9, 2021

_____

092 FPUS56 KSEW 101022

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

321 AM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

WAZ558-102300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

321 AM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 79 57 79 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ559-102300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

321 AM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 79 54 79 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ507-102300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

321 AM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 76 55 75 / 0 0 0

Everett 75 54 75 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ509-102300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

321 AM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 81 56 81 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 79 55 81 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ556-102300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

321 AM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light

wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. Light wind becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind

around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 80 57 80 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ555-102300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

321 AM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 81 55 81 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 79 54 79 / 0 0 0

North Bend 83 55 82 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ503-102300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

321 AM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 74 55 74 / 0 0 0

Sumas 80 54 80 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ506-102300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

321 AM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 71 53 73 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 77 53 78 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ001-102300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

321 AM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 76 52 75 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 73 57 73 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ510-102300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

321 AM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 66 53 67 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 71 53 71 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ511-102300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

321 AM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Light wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 79 52 80 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ504-102300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

321 AM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming northwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 77 53 78 / 0 0 0

Olympia 80 51 81 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ512-102300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

321 AM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

70s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ514-102300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

321 AM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 69 52 70 / 0 0 0

Sequim 71 52 72 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ515-102300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

321 AM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind

becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 64 51 64 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ517-102300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

321 AM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 65 55 66 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ516-102300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

321 AM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in

the 60s. West wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 65 52 66 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ513-102300-

Olympics-

321 AM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Freezing level

near 14000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 65 49 65 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ567-102300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

321 AM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level

near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 67 49 66 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ568-102300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

321 AM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. North wind in the passes

around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind in the passes

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet. Northwest

wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Light wind in the passes.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 75 49 75 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 71 49 70 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ569-102300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

321 AM PDT Sat Jul 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

$$

_____

