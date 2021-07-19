WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 18, 2021

112 FPUS56 KSEW 190939

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

238 AM PDT Mon Jul 19 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

WAZ558-192300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

238 AM PDT Mon Jul 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 80 56 74 / 0 0 0

WAZ559-192300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

238 AM PDT Mon Jul 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to

20 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 80 54 73 / 0 0 0

WAZ507-192300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

238 AM PDT Mon Jul 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 76 56 71 / 0 0 10

Everett 75 55 71 / 0 0 0

WAZ509-192300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

238 AM PDT Mon Jul 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 82 56 76 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 81 56 74 / 0 0 0

WAZ556-192300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

238 AM PDT Mon Jul 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the 70s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 81 58 75 / 0 0 10

WAZ555-192300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

238 AM PDT Mon Jul 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 82 54 75 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 80 53 73 / 0 0 0

North Bend 83 54 77 / 0 0 0

WAZ503-192300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

238 AM PDT Mon Jul 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming southwest

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 75 57 71 / 0 0 0

Sumas 81 56 75 / 0 0 0

WAZ506-192300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

238 AM PDT Mon Jul 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 73 54 70 / 0 0 10

Mount Vernon 79 54 74 / 0 0 0

WAZ001-192300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

238 AM PDT Mon Jul 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming south to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 76 52 73 / 0 0 10

Eastsound 74 56 71 / 0 0 10

WAZ510-192300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

238 AM PDT Mon Jul 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 67 54 66 / 0 0 10

Port Townsend 70 52 67 / 0 0 0

WAZ511-192300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

238 AM PDT Mon Jul 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West

wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 79 54 73 / 0 0 0

WAZ504-192300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

238 AM PDT Mon Jul 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the 70s. West wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 79 55 73 / 0 0 0

Olympia 81 52 76 / 0 0 0

WAZ512-192300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

238 AM PDT Mon Jul 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

70s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

near 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

WAZ514-192300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

238 AM PDT Mon Jul 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Wind variable

to 10 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 69 52 65 / 0 0 0

Sequim 72 52 66 / 0 0 0

WAZ515-192300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

238 AM PDT Mon Jul 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 65 52 61 / 0 0 10

WAZ517-192300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

238 AM PDT Mon Jul 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s. West wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 66 56 64 / 0 0 10

WAZ516-192300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

238 AM PDT Mon Jul 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph

with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

West wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 69 53 65 / 0 0 10

WAZ513-192300-

Olympics-

238 AM PDT Mon Jul 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Snow

level near 7500 feet. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 64 45 58 / 0 0 0

WAZ567-192300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

238 AM PDT Mon Jul 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 69 48 60 / 0 0 0

WAZ568-192300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

238 AM PDT Mon Jul 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind in the passes

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet. West

wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind

in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 60s. West wind in

the passes around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 76 47 69 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 73 49 65 / 0 0 0

WAZ569-192300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

238 AM PDT Mon Jul 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather