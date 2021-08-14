WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 13, 2021

694 FPUS56 KSEW 141013

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

312 AM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

WAZ558-142300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

312 AM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. South wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. West wind to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 89 62 84 / 0 0 0

WAZ559-142300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

312 AM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. South wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. Northeast wind to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 88 59 83 / 0 0 0

WAZ507-142300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

312 AM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. South wind to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60. Northwest wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 85 61 80 / 0 0 0

Everett 86 61 80 / 0 0 0

WAZ509-142300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

312 AM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. Northwest wind to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60. West wind around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 70s. Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 91 63 86 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 88 61 84 / 0 0 0

WAZ556-142300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

312 AM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. South wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 70s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 90 65 85 / 0 0 0

WAZ555-142300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

312 AM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 70s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 91 62 86 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 90 61 86 / 0 0 0

North Bend 93 62 89 / 0 0 0

WAZ503-142300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

312 AM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 81 60 77 / 0 0 0

Sumas 88 61 84 / 0 0 0

WAZ506-142300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

312 AM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 81 58 77 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 87 61 82 / 0 0 0

WAZ001-142300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

312 AM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South

wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 80 54 78 / 0 0 10

Eastsound 80 61 77 / 0 0 10

WAZ510-142300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

312 AM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 73 57 70 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 78 56 74 / 0 0 0

WAZ511-142300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

312 AM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 70s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 87 58 81 / 0 0 0

WAZ504-142300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

312 AM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 90 59 84 / 0 0 0

Olympia 90 57 84 / 0 0 0

WAZ512-142300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

312 AM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West

wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

WAZ514-142300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

312 AM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 75 56 71 / 0 0 0

Sequim 78 56 74 / 0 0 0

WAZ515-142300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

312 AM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Wind variable

to 10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 72 57 68 / 0 0 10

WAZ517-142300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

312 AM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind to

10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West wind

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 67 58 65 / 0 0 0

WAZ516-142300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

312 AM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 72 56 70 / 0 0 10

WAZ513-142300-

Olympics-

312 AM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 10500 feet decreasing to 8500 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 78 63 74 / 0 0 0

WAZ567-142300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

312 AM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 11000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and snow showers.

Snow level near 9500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 78 60 73 / 0 0 0

WAZ568-142300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

312 AM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Haze in the

afternoon. Freezing level near 15500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower to mid 80s. Light wind in the passes

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet. Southwest wind

in the passes to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures near 80. Light wind in the passes becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 10500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind in the passes

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 84 60 81 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 81 61 78 / 0 0 0

WAZ569-142300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

312 AM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Freezing level near

15000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

