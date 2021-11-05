WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 4, 2021 _____ 665 FPUS56 KSEW 050944 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 242 AM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Saturday. WAZ558-052300- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 242 AM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021 .TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. .SATURDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing to south 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. .VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 52 41 49 \/ 100 60 80 $$ WAZ559-052300- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 242 AM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021 .TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 51 39 46 \/ 100 70 90 $$ WAZ507-052300- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 242 AM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021 .TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. .SATURDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming south 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 52 41 48 \/ 100 50 80 Everett 51 40 47 \/ 100 50 80 $$ WAZ509-052300- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 242 AM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021 .TODAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming east after midnight. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 53 41 50 \/ 100 60 80 Tacoma 53 40 48 \/ 100 70 80 $$ WAZ556-052300- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 242 AM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021 .TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind around 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. .VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 52 42 49 \/ 100 60 80 $$ WAZ555-052300- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 242 AM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021 .TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .SATURDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. .SUNDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind around 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 53 40 49 \/ 100 50 90 Enumclaw 51 39 48 \/ 100 60 80 North Bend 53 39 50 \/ 100 60 80 $$ WAZ503-052300- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 242 AM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021 .TODAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. A slight chance of rain in the evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east after midnight. .SATURDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming southeast 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 53 41 49 \/ 100 50 80 Sumas 51 39 48 \/ 100 50 80 $$ WAZ506-052300- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 242 AM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 53 42 50 \/ 90 50 70 Mount Vernon 54 41 51 \/ 100 50 70 $$ WAZ001-052300- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 242 AM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021 .TODAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain late in the evening. Rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. .VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 54 40 51 \/ 90 60 70 Eastsound 52 42 48 \/ 90 60 70 $$ WAZ510-052300- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 242 AM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 55 42 51 \/ 90 50 70 Port Townsend 53 40 48 \/ 90 50 70 $$ WAZ511-052300- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 242 AM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021 .TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 51 39 47 \/ 100 80 90 $$ WAZ504-052300- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 242 AM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021 .TODAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 53 41 49 \/ 100 80 80 Olympia 53 39 49 \/ 100 70 90 $$ WAZ512-052300- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 242 AM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021 .TODAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows near 40. South wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .SATURDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ WAZ514-052300- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 242 AM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021 .TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 52 38 48 \/ 100 50 80 Sequim 53 37 49 \/ 90 50 70 $$ WAZ515-052300- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 242 AM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021 .TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the 40s. East wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon, Gusts to 35 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 51 40 48 \/ 100 80 80 $$ WAZ517-052300- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 242 AM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021 .TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Windy. Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 53 44 50 \/ 90 80 90 $$ WAZ516-052300- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 242 AM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021 .TODAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 52 39 50 \/ 100 80 80 $$ WAZ513-052300- Olympics- 242 AM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021 .TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times late in the morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 1 to 4 inches. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain showers and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch. .SATURDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms through the day. Snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 4 to 6 inches. Total snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge 5 to 11 inches. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SUNDAY...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. .MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet. .VETERANS DAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 34 27 31 \/ 90 70 90 $$ WAZ567-052300- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 242 AM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021 .TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet decreasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times late in the morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 3 to 8 inches. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 6 to 11 inches. Total snow accumulation 10 to 21 inches. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet. .VETERANS DAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 34 28 31 \/ 100 70 80 $$ WAZ568-052300- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 242 AM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021 .TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet decreasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon, Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Southwest wind in the passes to 10 mph in the evening becoming light, Gusts to 20 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation 2 to 6 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 30s. Southeast wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. Southwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind in the passes. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet. .VETERANS DAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 40 29 38 \/ 80 60 80 Stevens Pass 35 26 33 \/ 90 60 80 $$ WAZ569-052300- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 242 AM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021 .TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet decreasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow accumulation of 6 to 11 inches. Total snow accumulation 8 to 20 inches. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet. .VETERANS DAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet. $$