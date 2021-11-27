WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 26, 2021

882 FPUS56 KSEW 271109

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

308 AM PST Sat Nov 27 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

WAZ558-280000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

308 AM PST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 58 52 57 / 90 100 80

$$

WAZ559-280000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

308 AM PST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain until early morning, then rain likely in the

morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows

near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 55 50 54 / 100 100 90

$$

WAZ507-280000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

308 AM PST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain

in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South

wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 56 51 56 / 90 100 90

Everett 56 51 55 / 90 90 90

$$

WAZ509-280000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

308 AM PST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows near 50. South wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 60 53 59 / 90 100 80

Tacoma 59 52 57 / 90 100 80

$$

WAZ556-280000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

308 AM PST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely early in the afternoon. Rain at times

late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain until early morning, then rain likely in the

morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in

the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 59 53 57 / 90 100 90

$$

WAZ555-280000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

308 AM PST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain

in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon, Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows near 50.

South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in

the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows near 50. South wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 58 50 59 / 90 100 90

Enumclaw 58 51 58 / 90 100 80

North Bend 59 50 59 / 90 100 90

$$

WAZ503-280000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

308 AM PST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph increasing to south 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 56 49 56 / 100 100 90

Sumas 53 48 56 / 100 100 90

$$

WAZ506-280000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

308 AM PST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows near 50. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph becoming south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 56 50 55 / 90 90 90

Mount Vernon 58 52 58 / 90 90 90

$$

WAZ001-280000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

308 AM PST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph increasing to 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to

25 mph becoming south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 54 47 55 / 90 100 90

Eastsound 53 48 53 / 100 100 90

$$

WAZ510-280000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

308 AM PST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely in the

morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph increasing

to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 20 to

35 mph. Gusts to 40 mph increasing to 50 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind

20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph decreasing to 10 mph

or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South

wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 57 51 57 / 90 90 90

Port Townsend 56 49 55 / 80 90 90

$$

WAZ511-280000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

308 AM PST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy fog late in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the

50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows

near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph

after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon, Gusts to 35 mph in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 57 50 55 / 100 100 90

$$

WAZ504-280000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

308 AM PST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain

in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

A chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 58 52 57 / 90 100 80

Olympia 58 51 57 / 90 100 80

$$

WAZ512-280000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

308 AM PST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain until early morning, then rain likely in the

morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows near

50. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

$$

WAZ514-280000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

308 AM PST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Patchy fog late in the morning. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog until early morning. Rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Rain at times in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Light

wind becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A

slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 55 46 56 / 100 100 90

Sequim 55 45 56 / 90 100 90

$$

WAZ515-280000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

308 AM PST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs near 50. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 56 50 55 / 100 100 90

$$

WAZ517-280000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

308 AM PST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs

in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 20 to 30 mph becoming

southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows

in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 58 53 56 / 100 100 90

$$

WAZ516-280000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

308 AM PST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph becoming south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the

40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 57 50 56 / 100 100 90

$$

WAZ513-280000-

Olympics-

308 AM PST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet increasing to 9500 feet in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. No

snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow level near 9500 feet. Rainfall amounts

three inches or more possible.

.SUNDAY...Rain through the day. A slight chance of snow late in

the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level

near 7500 feet. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. No

snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and a slight chance

of light freezing rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

5500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet

increasing to 8500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5500 feet decreasing to 4000 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 43 39 40 / 100 100 90

$$

WAZ567-280000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

308 AM PST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet

increasing to 8000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to

three inches possible. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Light freezing rain likely after

midnight, then a chance of light freezing rain in the morning.

Snow level near 9500 feet. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. No snow accumulation.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow with light freezing rain likely in the

morning, then rain, snow and a chance of light freezing rain in

the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet. No snow accumulation.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and a slight chance of light freezing

rain in the evening, then rain, snow likely and a chance of light

freezing rain after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and a slight

chance of light freezing rain. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and a

slight chance of light freezing rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

5000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the

afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 43 38 41 / 100 100 100

$$

WAZ568-280000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

308 AM PST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and a slight chance

of light freezing rain in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet increasing to 8500 feet in

the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures

in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind in the passes around

10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow until early morning, then rain

and snow with light freezing rain likely in the morning. Snow

level near 9500 feet. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.

No snow accumulation. Southwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A chance of

snow in the morning. Rain and light freezing rain through the

day. Snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet. No snow

accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 40s. Southwest

wind in the passes 15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon, Gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and a chance of light freezing rain in

the evening, then rain, snow likely and a chance of light

freezing rain after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet. West

wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain, snow likely and a slight chance of light freezing

rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain,

snow and a slight chance of light freezing rain in the afternoon.

Snow level near 5500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind in the passes.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain, light

freezing rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6000 feet decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 45 39 47 / 90 100 70

Stevens Pass 41 37 41 / 90 100 80

$$

WAZ569-280000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

308 AM PST Sat Nov 27 2021

.TODAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain,

snow and a chance of light freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 7000 feet increasing to 9500 feet in the afternoon. No

snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Rain, snow and a chance of light freezing rain in the

evening, then rain, light freezing rain and snow likely after

midnight. Snow level near 9500 feet. No snow accumulation.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning. A chance of snow and a

slight chance of light freezing rain through the day. Rain likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain, light freezing rain and snow likely in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 7000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain, snow and a slight chance of light freezing

rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 5000 feet increasing to 7500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 9000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet decreasing to 5500 feet after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.

$$

