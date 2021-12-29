WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 28, 2021 _____ 644 FPUS56 KSEW 291108 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 307 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Thursday. WAZ558-300000- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 307 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021 .TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs near 30. North wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows 19 to 25. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 200 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 28 21 35 \/ 0 50 90 $$ WAZ559-300000- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 307 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021 .TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs near 30. North wind 15 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Lows in the 20s. North wind 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near sea level in the morning. Highs near 40. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs near 40. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs near 40. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 28 20 34 \/ 0 50 90 $$ WAZ507-300000- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 307 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then a slight chance of snow late in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows 19 to 26. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the 30s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 19 to 25. North wind 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 28 23 35 \/ 0 50 90 Everett 27 21 33 \/ 0 60 90 $$ WAZ509-300000- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 307 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 30. North wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows 17 to 23. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near sea level. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 30 19 37 \/ 0 40 90 Tacoma 29 19 36 \/ 0 40 90 $$ WAZ556-300000- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 307 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 30. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows 19 to 24. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 28 21 35 \/ 0 50 90 $$ WAZ555-300000- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 307 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow late in the evening. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows 17 to 21. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Rain likely late in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Highs in the 30s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 16 to 22. North wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 31 21 35 \/ 0 70 100 Enumclaw 29 19 34 \/ 10 40 100 North Bend 29 19 35 \/ 10 50 100 $$ WAZ503-300000- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 307 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Windy. Sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the 20s. Northeast wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 11 below to 13 above zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy in the evening, then a slight chance of snow late in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows 16 to 23. South wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Windy. Snow likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northeast wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 21. Northeast wind 15 to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast wind to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows 18 to 22. .NEW YEARS DAY...Breezy. Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs near 40. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs near 40. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 26 19 32 \/ 0 90 70 Sumas 23 16 31 \/ 0 90 60 $$ WAZ506-300000- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 307 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Windy. Sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast wind 25 to 35 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts to 50 mph. Wind chill readings 2 below to 27 above zero. .TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the evening, then a slight chance of snow late in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows 19 to 26. East wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Windy. Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Snow in the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. A slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. East wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 18 to 25. North wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. East wind to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 28 23 34 \/ 0 80 70 Mount Vernon 28 21 35 \/ 0 70 80 $$ WAZ001-300000- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 307 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Windy. Sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 6 below to 12 above zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Windy. A slight chance of snow late in the evening. A chance of snow after midnight, then rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near sea level. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 30 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Windy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. Northeast wind 15 to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northeast wind to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 30 22 34 \/ 0 80 70 Eastsound 28 23 32 \/ 0 80 70 $$ WAZ510-300000- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 307 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021 .TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs near 30. North wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the 20s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Windy. Rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 20 to 30 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 20s. North wind 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. East wind to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near sea level increasing to 500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the 30s. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 31 24 36 \/ 0 70 80 Port Townsend 28 24 34 \/ 0 60 80 $$ WAZ511-300000- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 307 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021 .TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs near 30. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening, then a slight chance of snow in the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning. Lows 19 to 25. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Windy. Rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs in the 30s. South wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Lows in the 20s. North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 300 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Highs near 40. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs near 40. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near 40. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 30 21 37 \/ 0 60 90 $$ WAZ504-300000- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 307 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021 .TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs near 30. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning. Lows 17 to 24. South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Windy. Snow in the morning. Rain late in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near 300 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the 30s. Light wind. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs near 40. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near 40. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 30 21 39 \/ 0 40 90 Olympia 31 20 38 \/ 0 50 90 $$ WAZ512-300000- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 307 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021 .TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs near 30. East wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning. Lows 19 to 22. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs near 40. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening. Snow level near 200 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs near 40. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near 40. $$ WAZ514-300000- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 307 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of snow late in the evening. A chance of snow after midnight. Rain at times in the morning. Snow level near sea level. No snow accumulation. Lows 19 to 24. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 400 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening. Lows 19 to 26. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 300 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 30 23 36 \/ 0 80 70 Sequim 29 20 35 \/ 0 70 80 $$ WAZ515-300000- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 307 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East wind 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near 200 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the 20s. South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. A slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. East wind 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Windy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 40. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near 40. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 31 25 36 \/ 0 90 60 $$ WAZ517-300000- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 307 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy until early morning, then rain and snow likely in the morning. Snow level near 200 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the 20s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind 15 to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening. Snow level near 500 feet in the evening. Lows in the 20s to lower 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 33 26 44 \/ 0 70 90 $$ WAZ516-300000- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 307 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the 20s to lower 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening. Lows in the 20s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the 30s. East wind to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Breezy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Windy, rain. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near 40. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 33 26 41 \/ 0 90 60 $$ WAZ513-300000- Olympics- 307 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near the surface. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then a slight chance of snow in the late evening and early morning. Rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near sea level. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 3 to 4 inches. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening. Snow level near sea level. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Freezing level near the surface in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 300 feet. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 14 10 21 \/ 0 70 70 $$ WAZ567-300000- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 307 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny. Freezing level near the surface. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of snow late in the evening. A chance of snow after midnight, then snow likely in the morning. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow accumulation around 3 inches. .THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation 6 to 7 inches. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near the surface. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1500 feet. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 400 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 12 7 18 \/ 0 80 60 $$ WAZ568-300000- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 307 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM PST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near the surface. Afternoon pass temperatures 12 to 17. East wind in the passes to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning. Southwest wind in the passes to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow accumulation of 7 to 12 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures 17 to 22. West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Light wind in the passes. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures 16 to 21. Light wind in the passes. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 17 9 22 \/ 10 40 100 Stevens Pass 12 5 17 \/ 10 40 90 $$ WAZ569-300000- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 307 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM PST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. .THURSDAY...Snow until late afternoon, then rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 7 to 12 inches. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near 200 feet. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. 