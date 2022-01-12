WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 11, 2022

_____

832 FPUS56 KSEW 121151

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

351 AM PST Wed Jan 12 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

WAZ558-130000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

351 AM PST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower 50s. East wind

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 40.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 56 44 51 / 90 60 80

$$

WAZ559-130000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

351 AM PST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 40.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 53 44 50 / 100 70 80

$$

WAZ507-130000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

351 AM PST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 54 45 50 / 90 60 80

Everett 53 44 50 / 100 60 80

$$

WAZ509-130000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

351 AM PST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows near 40. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs near

50. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 40.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 58 44 53 / 90 60 80

Tacoma 57 44 52 / 90 60 90

$$

WAZ556-130000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

351 AM PST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower 50s. East wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs near

50. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 40.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 56 45 52 / 90 60 80

$$

WAZ555-130000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

351 AM PST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts

to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows near 40. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs near

50. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 55 44 52 / 100 60 90

Enumclaw 56 43 51 / 90 60 80

North Bend 56 44 52 / 100 60 80

$$

WAZ503-130000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

351 AM PST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts

to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind

20 to 30 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Northeast

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Northeast wind to

10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 53 45 50 / 100 70 80

Sumas 50 43 49 / 100 80 80

$$

WAZ506-130000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

351 AM PST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 53 45 50 / 100 70 70

Mount Vernon 56 47 52 / 100 70 80

$$

WAZ001-130000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

351 AM PST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind

15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 50 43 48 / 100 70 70

Eastsound 50 43 48 / 100 70 80

$$

WAZ510-130000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

351 AM PST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South

wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50.

Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. South wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 40.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 55 46 52 / 100 60 70

Port Townsend 52 45 51 / 90 60 70

$$

WAZ511-130000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

351 AM PST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 15 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. North part, gusts

to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming

west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs near

50. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 54 44 50 / 100 80 90

$$

WAZ504-130000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

351 AM PST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows near 40. South wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs near

50. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 56 45 51 / 80 70 90

Olympia 57 44 52 / 90 70 90

$$

WAZ512-130000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

351 AM PST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then rain at times after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs near 50. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows near 40. East wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs near

50. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near

50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

$$

WAZ514-130000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

351 AM PST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing to southeast

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then partly

sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. West

wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 52 42 50 / 100 70 80

Sequim 53 42 50 / 90 70 80

$$

WAZ515-130000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

351 AM PST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs near 50.

East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing to south

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east after

midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

East wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 52 44 50 / 100 90 90

$$

WAZ517-130000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

351 AM PST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 15 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the

40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs near 50. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

East wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50. East wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 55 45 51 / 100 90 90

$$

WAZ516-130000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

351 AM PST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. South wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows

in the 40s. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming

southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 53 45 51 / 100 90 80

$$

WAZ513-130000-

Olympics-

351 AM PST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall amounts one to

three inches possible.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch

to one inch possible. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

Freezing level near 9000 feet in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 39 33 35 / 100 70 80

$$

WAZ567-130000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

351 AM PST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 7000 feet decreasing to 5500 feet after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No snow

accumulation.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 40 35 37 / 100 80 80

$$

WAZ568-130000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

351 AM PST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower 40s. West wind in the

passes 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

Freezing level near 9000 feet in the evening. Southwest wind in

the passes to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind in the passes to 10 mph becoming

north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

North wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind in the

passes.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 42 34 39 / 100 50 80

Stevens Pass 40 31 36 / 100 50 70

$$

WAZ569-130000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

351 AM PST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

8000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No

snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet. Freezing level near

9500 feet in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 6 inches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather