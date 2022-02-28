WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 27, 2022

_____

484 FPUS56 KSEW 281116

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

315 AM PST Mon Feb 28 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

WAZ558-010000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

315 AM PST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

A chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South

wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 54 49 56 / 100 100 80

$$

WAZ559-010000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

315 AM PST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the lower 50s. South wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 52 47 53 / 100 100 80

$$

WAZ507-010000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

315 AM PST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 20 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely late in

the evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind

around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 53 48 55 / 100 90 70

Everett 52 47 54 / 100 90 60

$$

WAZ509-010000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

315 AM PST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

A chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 56 50 58 / 100 100 80

Tacoma 55 49 56 / 100 100 80

$$

WAZ556-010000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

315 AM PST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

A chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South

wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind

becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 40.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight chance

of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 54 50 56 / 100 100 70

$$

WAZ555-010000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

315 AM PST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain until early morning, then rain likely in the

morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in

the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the 50s. South wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs near 50. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight chance

of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 53 47 55 / 100 100 80

Enumclaw 53 47 54 / 100 100 90

North Bend 55 47 55 / 100 100 80

$$

WAZ503-010000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

315 AM PST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. A chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

East wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 51 45 53 / 100 80 70

Sumas 49 44 53 / 90 90 80

$$

WAZ506-010000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

315 AM PST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a chance

of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind around 10 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 51 45 53 / 100 70 60

Mount Vernon 53 47 55 / 100 70 60

$$

WAZ001-010000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

315 AM PST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near

50. Southeast wind 15 to 20 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain late

in the evening. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind

becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 49 41 51 / 100 70 70

Eastsound 48 43 50 / 100 70 70

$$

WAZ510-010000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

315 AM PST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain late

in the evening. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the

40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 53 45 55 / 100 70 60

Port Townsend 52 44 53 / 100 70 60

$$

WAZ511-010000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

315 AM PST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 53 46 53 / 100 100 80

$$

WAZ504-010000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

315 AM PST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain until early morning, then rain likely in the

morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 56 49 56 / 100 100 80

Olympia 55 48 57 / 100 100 90

$$

WAZ512-010000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

315 AM PST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain until early morning, then cloudy with a chance of

rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind becoming

southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs near 50.

$$

WAZ514-010000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

315 AM PST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs near 50.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain late

in the evening. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40.

Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Lows near 40. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 50 41 52 / 100 80 60

Sequim 51 41 53 / 100 70 60

$$

WAZ515-010000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

315 AM PST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming

variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight

chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 50 44 51 / 100 80 90

$$

WAZ517-010000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

315 AM PST Mon Feb 28 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Highs near 50. South wind 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. A chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts a

half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy

fog. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 53 49 53 / 100 100 80

$$

WAZ516-010000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

315 AM PST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely late in the

evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 50 43 51 / 100 70 80

$$

WAZ513-010000-

Olympics-

315 AM PST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge up to 3 inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely late in the evening. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch

to one inch possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up

to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to

4 inches.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 37 32 38 / 100 80 60

$$

WAZ567-010000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

315 AM PST Mon Feb 28 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times late in the morning. Rainfall amounts one to three

inches possible. Snow accumulation of 2 to 7 inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow until early morning, then rain and snow

likely in the morning. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up

to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation 2 to 11 inches.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 37 36 39 / 100 90 80

$$

WAZ568-010000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

315 AM PST Mon Feb 28 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rain may be

heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. No

snow accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures near 40. Southwest

wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rain may be

heavy at times in the evening. Rainfall amounts one to three

inches possible. No snow accumulation. West wind in the passes

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow

accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures near 40. Southwest wind

in the passes around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Light wind in the passes.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the upper 30s. Light wind in the passes.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 42 37 42 / 100 100 70

Stevens Pass 39 36 39 / 100 100 70

$$

WAZ569-010000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

315 AM PST Mon Feb 28 2022

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rain may be

heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. No

snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rain may be

heavy at times in the evening. Rainfall amounts one to three

inches possible. No snow accumulation.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather