WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 31, 2018

_____

652 FPUS56 KOTX 312150

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

250 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

WAZ031-011200-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

250 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and mountain

snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow showers. Mountain snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Snow level 4000 feet in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Windy. West wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Windy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and mountain

snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the

50s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

$$

WAZ034-035-011200-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

250 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Breezy with

patchy blowing dust. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30

mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows

in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s to lower

60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ038-011200-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

250 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain or snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. In the mountains,

southwest wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph in the evening, becoming light. In the mountains,

west wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ041-044-011200-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

250 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Highs in the 50s.

$$

WAZ042-011200-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

250 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Breezy. West wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow showers likely. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ043-011200-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

250 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Highs in the 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Washington, Zone Forecast