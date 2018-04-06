WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
Updated 5:48 pm, Friday, April 6, 2018
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 6, 2018
_____
404 FPUS56 KOTX 062144
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
244 PM PDT Fri Apr 6 2018
WAZ031-071200-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
244 PM PDT Fri Apr 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening...then a chance of rain overnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch.
.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
Breezy. South wind 5 to 15 mph, except southwest 20 to 30 mph in
the mountains. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. In the
mountains, gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to three
quarters of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and mountain snow showers
overnight. Mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level
4500 feet overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Windy.
Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph, except southwest 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to around 45 mph in the mountains. Gusts up to 40 mph
decreasing to 30 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and mountain snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet.
Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. Breezy.
Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the
upper 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
mountain snow showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of rain or snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
$$
WAZ033-071200-
Washington Palouse-
Including the cities of Pullman, Colfax, Rosalia, La Crosse,
Oakesdale, Tekoa, and Uniontown
244 PM PDT Fri Apr 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the early
evening south of Colfax...then a chance of rain overnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Windy. East
wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the
southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall
amounts up to three quarters of an inch possible, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely overnight.
Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an
inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the 50s. Windy. Southwest
wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Breezy. Southwest wind
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows in the upper
30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
$$
WAZ034-035-071200-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
244 PM PDT Fri Apr 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s
to mid 40s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Breezy.
Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting
to the southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall
amounts up to a half of an inch possible, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s
to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows in
the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Highs in the 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
$$
WAZ036-071200-
Spokane Area-
Including the cities of Spokane, Cheney, Davenport, and Rockford
244 PM PDT Fri Apr 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain overnight.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to
lower 50s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest
with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to three
quarters of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely overnight.
Lows around 40. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to
40 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid to upper
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers
likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
WAZ037-071200-
Northeast Mountains-
Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,
and Kettle Falls
244 PM PDT Fri Apr 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain and mountain snow in the morning, then rain
showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Little or
no mountain snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s to lower
50s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then rain and mountain snow showers overnight.
Mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid to upper
30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
mountain snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the 50s.
Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and mountain snow showers likely. Highs in the
upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow
showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
$$
WAZ038-071200-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
244 PM PDT Fri Apr 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain overnight.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain and mountain snow in the morning, then rain and
a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mountain snow
accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
North wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming light. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and mountain
snow showers overnight. Mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the
evening, becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph. In the mountains,
south wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
mountain snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Not as cool. Highs
in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s. Lows in the 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
mountain snow. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow showers likely. Lows in
the 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain
snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
$$
WAZ041-044-071200-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
244 PM PDT Fri Apr 6 2018
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain
developing overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth
of an inch.
.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall
amounts between a quarter and a half of an inch possible, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the
upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
35 mph decreasing to 25 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West
wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or
snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
$$
WAZ042-071200-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
244 PM PDT Fri Apr 6 2018
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain and mountain snow in the evening,
then rain and mountain snow overnight. Mountain snow accumulation
up to 1 inch. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain and mountain snow in the morning, then rain
showers, mountain snow showers and a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mountain snow may be heavy at times. Mountain snow
accumulation of 3 to 7 inches. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow showers. Mountain snow
accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Snow level 5000 feet, lowering to
4000 feet overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Gusts up to
20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
mountain snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Not as cool. Highs
in the 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and mountain snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain and high mountain snow. Highs in the mid to upper
50s. Lows in the 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
mountain snow. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow showers likely. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or
snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
$$
WAZ043-071200-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
244 PM PDT Fri Apr 6 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain overnight.
Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch.
.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to lower
50s. North wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming light.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts
between a quarter and a half of an inch possible, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in
the evening, becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the
50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: Washington, Zone Forecast