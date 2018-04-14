WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
Updated 12:23 am, Saturday, April 14, 2018
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 13, 2018
910 FPUS56 KOTX 140418 AAA
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho...UPDATED
National Weather Service Spokane WA
918 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018
WAZ031-141130-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
918 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers overnight. Lows
around 40. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning.
Snow level 4500 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper
50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely and a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.
Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Rain or snow. Light snow accumulations. Highs
in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
or snow showers. Highs in the 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or
snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
mountain snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
WAZ034-035-141130-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
918 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph in the evening. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of
an inch.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in
the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
WAZ037-141130-
Northeast Mountains-
Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,
and Kettle Falls
918 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s
to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph, except southwest 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the mountains. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of
an inch.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning, then
scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to lower
40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less
than a quarter of an inch.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely and a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Light mountain snow
accumulations. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Light snow
accumulations. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower
50s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in
the upper 40s to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
WAZ038-141130-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
918 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely overnight. No
mountain snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
South wind 5 to 15 mph overnight. In the mountains, southwest wind
10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then a chance of
rain and mountain snow showers overnight. Little or no mountain
snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Gusts up
to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the lower
to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain showers and mountain snow likely. Light mountain
snow accumulations. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow
showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower
30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to upper
50s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
WAZ041-044-141130-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
918 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 40. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph in the evening, becoming light. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows
in the 30s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s
to lower 60s. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
WAZ042-141130-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
918 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and mountain snow. Mountain snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers and mountain snow in the morning, then
rain and mountain snow showers in the afternoon. Mountain snow
accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. Gusts up to 25 mph in the mountains. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow showers in the evening,
then rain and mountain snow showers likely overnight. Mountain
snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Snow level 4000 feet.
Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Light mountain
snow accumulations. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs
in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or
snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s. Highs in the 50s.
WAZ043-141130-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
918 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening,
then scattered rain showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to
lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to lower
40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a
quarter of an inch.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the
30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Lows in the 30s.
