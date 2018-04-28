WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 27, 2018

445 FPUS56 KOTX 280412

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

912 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018

WAZ031-281115-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

912 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing dust. Rain showers and

a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph overnight. Gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the morning. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Rainfall amounts around a tenth

of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and mountain

snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.

$$

WAZ034-035-281115-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

912 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing dust. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the upper 40s to

lower 50s. Windy. East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

15 to 25 mph overnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a quarter of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to upper 70s. Lows in the 40s.

$$

WAZ038-281115-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

912 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an

inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ041-044-281115-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

912 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing dust. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the upper 40s to

lower 50s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph overnight. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts

around a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. West wind

5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming light, Gusts up to 25 mph in

the morning. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the 40s.

$$

WAZ042-281115-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

912 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph overnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and high

mountain snow showers. Snow level 6000 feet, lowering to

5000 feet overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow showers. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ043-281115-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

912 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an

inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the 40s.

$$

