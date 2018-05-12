WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 12, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

218 PM PDT Sat May 12 2018

...Flood Watches and/or Warnings have been issued for portions of

the zone forecast area. Please refer to the latest flood bulletin

for details...

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

218 PM PDT Sat May 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening, becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows

in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid

70s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

218 PM PDT Sat May 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. North wind

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northeast wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows

in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

218 PM PDT Sat May 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind

5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 80s. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

218 PM PDT Sat May 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind

5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 70s. Lows in the 50s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

218 PM PDT Sat May 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

218 PM PDT Sat May 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind

5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 80s. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Lows in the 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 70s. Lows in the 50s.

