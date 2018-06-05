WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 5, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

916 AM PDT Tue Jun 5 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for the rest of today, tonight, and Wednesday.

WAZ558-052300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

916 AM PDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 68 51 74 / 10 10 0

WAZ559-052300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

916 AM PDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Light wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 66 48 73 / 10 10 10

WAZ507-052300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

916 AM PDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind

to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. South wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 68 51 72 / 10 10 0

Everett 66 51 70 / 10 10 0

WAZ509-052300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

916 AM PDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind

becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. Southwest wind around

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 68 49 73 / 10 10 0

Tacoma 69 47 74 / 10 10 0

WAZ556-052300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

916 AM PDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. Light wind becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North

wind around 10 mph becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 69 51 75 / 10 10 0

WAZ555-052300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

916 AM PDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 68 49 76 / 10 10 0

Enumclaw 66 47 72 / 0 10 0

North Bend 67 48 74 / 0 10 0

WAZ503-052300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

916 AM PDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 66 51 69 / 10 10 10

Sumas 67 51 73 / 10 20 10

WAZ506-052300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

916 AM PDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind

to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 64 51 65 / 10 10 10

Mount Vernon 68 50 71 / 10 10 10

WAZ001-052300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

916 AM PDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. South wind to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 64 50 67 / 10 20 10

Eastsound 65 52 67 / 10 10 10

WAZ510-052300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

916 AM PDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind

around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 65 52 65 / 10 10 10

Port Townsend 64 50 64 / 10 10 10

WAZ511-052300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

916 AM PDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind to

10 mph becoming southwest with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Light wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 67 48 74 / 10 10 10

WAZ504-052300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

916 AM PDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West wind around 10 mph

becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 69 46 75 / 10 10 0

Olympia 67 45 73 / 10 10 0

WAZ512-052300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

916 AM PDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs

in the 60s. Light wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

WAZ514-052300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

916 AM PDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming variable to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light

wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light

wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 60 47 63 / 20 20 10

Sequim 62 47 64 / 20 20 10

WAZ515-052300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

916 AM PDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near

60. Light wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to light

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 60 48 62 / 40 50 20

WAZ516-052300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

916 AM PDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind around

10 mph becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 58 50 62 / 60 60 30

WAZ517-052300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

916 AM PDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50.

South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 63 51 66 / 10 30 10

WAZ513-052300-

Olympics-

916 AM PDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

late in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level

near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level

near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

7000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

6000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 48 36 54 / 30 30 10

WAZ567-052300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

916 AM PDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

6000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 51 39 60 / 10 20 10

WAZ568-052300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

916 AM PDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the 50s. Light wind in the passes

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet. West

wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the 60s. Light wind in the passes.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light

wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 5500 feet

decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

6000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 58 38 68 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 51 38 62 / 0 0 0

WAZ569-052300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

916 AM PDT Tue Jun 5 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9000 feet increasing

to 11000 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

6000 feet.

