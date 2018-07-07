WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 7, 2018

_____

372 FPUS56 KOTX 072143

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

243 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

WAZ031-081145-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

243 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ034-035-081145-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

243 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ038-081145-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

243 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ041-044-081145-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

243 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ042-081145-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

243 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

WAZ043-081145-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

243 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather