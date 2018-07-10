WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 10, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
222 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
222 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 5 to
15 mph in the evening, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s
to mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s
to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
222 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest wind
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Northwest wind
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Light wind, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph overnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southeast wind
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest wind
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to
upper 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s to mid
90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
222 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to
lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
222 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Breezy. Northwest
wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph overnight. Gusts up
to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to lower
90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
222 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest
wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening,
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to
lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
222 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest
wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower
60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to lower
90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
