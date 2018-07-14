WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 14, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

212 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

212 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

212 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. North wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs in the

90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

212 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid to upper

90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

212 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 90s. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

212 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 90s. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

212 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. North wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the 90s. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

