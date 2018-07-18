WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 18, 2018

012 FPUS56 KOTX 182150

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

250 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

WAZ031-191200-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

250 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

WAZ034-035-191200-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

250 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. West

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s to

upper 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

WAZ038-191200-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

250 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the

evening, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s to upper 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

WAZ041-044-191200-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

250 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Windy.

Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Breezy. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows in

the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

WAZ042-191200-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

250 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Breezy. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

WAZ043-191200-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

250 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

