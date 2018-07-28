WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 27, 2018
692 FPUS56 KOTX 281000
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
300 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018
WAZ031-290000-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
300 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs in the 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
60s. Highs in the 90s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
80s to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s to mid
80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
WAZ034-035-290000-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
300 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers
in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 90s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. East wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. Northeast wind 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 99 to 103. Northeast wind 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. Highs 98 to 103.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to
upper 60s. Highs 94 to 103.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
$$
WAZ037-038-290000-
Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,
Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
300 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid
90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s to mid 60s. Highs 91 to 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
$$
WAZ041-044-290000-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
300 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the
morning north of Highway 2. Highs in the 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 100. Lows
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower
60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
WAZ042-290000-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
300 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke in the morning near the
Canadian border. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon mainly along the crest. Highs in the 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 50s to upper 60s. Highs in the 90s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
mid 80s. Lows in the 50s.
$$
WAZ043-290000-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
300 AM PDT Sat Jul 28 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in
the 90s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the
morning, becoming light in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 96 to 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Highs 95 to 101.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
to mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather